The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Eyewitness News
Suspect who exposed himself near Rocky Hill school spotted at another school
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man who exposed himself to students in Rocky Hill last week was spotted again outside of a school in town on Monday morning. Superintendent Mark Zito said the suspect was spotted in the parking lot of the Stevens School. Zito said that that all...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Search for man exposing himself at schools in Rocky Hill
Arrest made after man and pregnant woman shot at Newington auto parts store. The Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic is being held this weekend! More info here: https://cfdo.org/ct-mom/
Suspect arrested in Conn. after manhunt in Hilltowns caused school lockdowns
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect in a shooting in West Hartford that led police on a manhunt in the Hilltowns of Western Massachusetts was arrested Sunday evening back down in West Hartford. Darnell Barnes, 22, was taken into custody by West Hartford Police at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday....
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. 15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes turned himself in on Sunday night. NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St. Joseph shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. West Hartford police shed some more light on what happened during a shooting at the University of St. Joseph on...
Man shot at Church Corners Inn
EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
32-Year-Old Shot To Death In Hartford Motel Room, Police Say
Police are searching for the killer of a 32-year-old who was found shot to death in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford around 11:15 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Travel Inn Motel located at 100 Weston St. When officers responded to the motel for a reported unresponsive male,...
Eyewitness News
2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police search for vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that left a man dead over the weekend. Authorities said it happened around 8:44 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 638 East Main Street. The driver struck a pedestrian then fled the scene, said police. Police said...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
Shooting suspect arrested after manhunt in Russell, Blandford
A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford that caused a manhunt in the Russell, Blandford area.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Crash At Mt. Grove and Fairfield Avenue
2022-11-07@4:38pm– Another crash on Fairfield Avenue at Mountain Grove Street. This has been the sight of numerous crashes recently.
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: West Hartford police provide update on University of St. Joseph shooting
The Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic is being held this weekend! More info here: https://cfdo.org/ct-mom/. Meet Officer Matthew Heath and K9 Callie of the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police. Updated: 2 hours ago. Suspect in Univ. of St. Joseph shooting arrested. Updated: 6 hours ago. West Hartford police...
Eyewitness News
15 people displaced due to fire in Hartford
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night.
Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford Bartaco passes reinspection after roaches found during initial health check, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — A local Bartaco restaurant has passed a reinspection after failing an initial health check last month when live roaches, mold and "excessive food debris" were found on the floors and other surfaces, a report shows. Records from the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health district show Bartaco failed a...
Eyewitness News
Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Mission of Mercy free dental clinic to be held this weekend
Arrest made after man and pregnant woman shot at Newington auto parts store. Meet Officer Matthew Heath and K9 Callie of the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police. Updated: 2 hours ago. Suspect in Univ. of St. Joseph shooting arrested. Updated: 6 hours ago. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes...
Eyewitness News
29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in accident on Route 15
Police say 1 person is under arrest after shooting 2 people inside a business on the Berlin Turnpike. State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. Hundreds dive in for polar plunge. Updated: 13 hours ago. It...
Eyewitness News
Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
