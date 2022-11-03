ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Journal Inquirer

Man shot at Church Corners Inn

EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 injured, 1 under arrest after shooting in Newington

Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 7, including the arrest of a man for an auto parts store shooting in Newington. A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Mission of Mercy free dental clinic to be held this weekend

Arrest made after man and pregnant woman shot at Newington auto parts store. Meet Officer Matthew Heath and K9 Callie of the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police. Updated: 2 hours ago. Suspect in Univ. of St. Joseph shooting arrested. Updated: 6 hours ago. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in accident on Route 15

Police say 1 person is under arrest after shooting 2 people inside a business on the Berlin Turnpike. State police said they responded to assist Newington police regarding a shooting inside O’Reilly Auto Parts on the Berlin Turnpike. Hundreds dive in for polar plunge. Updated: 13 hours ago. It...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
NEWINGTON, CT

