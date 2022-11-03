ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison WWII vet who died at 100 laid to rest

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison World War II veteran who died just days after celebrating her 100th birthday was laid to rest Thursday.

Marjorie Marshman died at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Oct. 13. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps on Feb. 13, 1943. Later that year, she became a member of the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve.

Marshman was discharged in February 1986 when she moved to Madison. By the time she ended her service, she had achieved the rank of corporal.

After moving to Madison, Marshman worked as a chaplain for American Legion Post 501 and at the VA hospital. She also became the first female member of the Madison Veterans Firing Squad.

At the end of September, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs helped her celebrate her 100th birthday.

