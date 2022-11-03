Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Volleyball World - Week 8Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 7 Recap / Week 8 PreviewUnder The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Volleyball World - Week 7Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road
As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs. And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline routs Southwood, runs table in 1-5A
The Airline Vikings completed a remarkable turnaround Friday night with a 42-14 rout of Southwood at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 7-0 in District 1-5A a year after going 1-9 and 1-6. The championship is Airline’s first outright one since 1998....
marioncoherald.com
FREE READ: District Champion Jefferson Bulldogs to face Mineola in Round 1 of Texas High School Football Playoffs
The Jefferson Bulldogs will open the Texas High School Football playoffs Friday, Nov. 11 against Mineola. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Hill High School, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. District...
KTBS
Record high temperature tied in Shreveport on Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied a record high on Monday afternoon of 84 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The old record was 84 set in 1975. The average high for this date is 71. Most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured highs in the 80s except north...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
KTBS
Fall 2022 KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School held Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School is in the books and once again, it was a great success. Everyone earned an A+. The Fall 2022 class was held Saturday, Nov. 5, in the KTBS 3 studio. In addition to meteorologists Joe Haynes and Brian Fowler, KTBS...
Here Is Where the Winning Lottery Ticket in Shreveport Was Sold
Aren't We All Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Then no one won, and it was up to $1.5 billion. That is when my imagination ran wild.
KTBS
Decent weather for Election Day Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Election Day weather looks decent. After some patchy fog and morning clouds, the sun should appear in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin the day in the 60s and top out in the 80s. Rain chance is quite low.
KTBS
Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
KTBS
Major multi-vehicle accident shuts down I-49 northbound at Caddo Line
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office said a major multi-vehicle accident shutdown I-49 northbound at Caddo line Sunday evening. Authorities said the exact location is just north of mile marker 196. Anyone traveling northbound is advised to avoid this area and find an alternate route.
KSLA
Unseasonable warmth, but not for long
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
q973radio.com
Razor Blades Found In A Kid’s Candy Bucket in Shreveport?
Everyone has heard the urban legend warning you to watch out for RAZOR BLADES in your Halloween candy . . . and yet, for the past 50 years or so — there’s never been any actual proof of it in Shreveport or around the country. But.. it’s FINALLY...
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
KSLA
Some showers today and tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some showers are possible today. I’m calling a 30% chance and they will be largely isolated to scattered. Nothing severe is expected but if you hear a rumble of thunder in the late afternoon don’t be too surprised. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s pretty easily. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s as cloud cover will not allow for much cooling.
Many Shreveport Bossier Schools Closed Tomorrow for Elections
Anytime election day falls on Tuesday, and the polling place is a local school, you can pretty much bank on the fact that the schools will be closed. And tomorrow is no exception. Tuesday, November 8th is finally here. No more political ads... no more forums... no more spam texts...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Pastor Larry G. Raven
Pastor Larry G. Raven was born January 30, 1945, in Elysian Fields, Texas to the parentage of Timothy and Georgia Raven. He was the fifth of twelve children born into this loving and hard-working family. He attended grade schools in the Elysian Fields community and graduated from Booker T. Washington...
KSLA
Tracking some rain chances to start the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
Comments / 0