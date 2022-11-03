Read full article on original website
Pampa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Monday reported net income of $178 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of $3.23 per share. The electricity company posted revenue of $507 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
Take-Two: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Monday reported a loss of $257 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.25 per share.
PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The results...
Insurer who sparked perpetual bond slump to repay after all
The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision. The surprise about-face follows a sell-off in South Korean perpetual bonds that spread to several financial giants across Asia last week, in a wake-up call to investors that a wave of financial companies could follow suit as interest rates rise.
