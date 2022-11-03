ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

NBC12

Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period. Henrico will also...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that happened near the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday morning. Police say, at around 8:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer was broken down when a car crashed into it. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused lane...
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Man injured after shots fired in Walmart parking lot

By NBC12 Newsroom Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago — CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT)- Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting outside the Walmart at Chesterfield Crossing Sunday night. Police say this happened at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7. When officers arrived,...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

AAA: November is the peak month for deer-related crashes in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November is the month when more deer-related crashes happen in Virginia, according to AAA. Locally, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover all ranked in the top 10 Virginia localities where deer are struck. The reason why we see these deer-related crashes happening so often in November is because...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Man shot near Chesterfield shopping center Sunday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night. Officers responded to the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza at 6:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year

A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center. A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
RICHMOND, VA

