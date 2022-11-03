Read full article on original website
Lanes closed, 5-mile backup on I-95 South following vehicle crash in Richmond
A crash on Interstate 95 southbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
Man injured in crash near Powhite Parkway bridge in Richmond
According to the Richmond Police Department, the crash took place around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 and involved a tractor-trailer that had broken down. A man involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lanes clear after crash on I-195 in Henrico
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 28.5, just south of the I-64 interchange in eastern Henrico County. The northbound center and right lanes are both currently closed.
Motorist injured in overnight crash in Isle of Wight
One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle overturned during an overnight crash in Isle of Wight.
NBC12
Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period. Henrico will also...
Car flips in 3-vehicle crash near A.P. Hill statue in Richmond
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue at around 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 for a report of a crash.
Shooting in Chesterfield Walmart parking lot leaves man fighting for life
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night
NBC12
Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that happened near the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday morning. Police say, at around 8:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer was broken down when a car crashed into it. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused lane...
Richmond convenience store’s alcohol license taken away following two shootings within three months
A northside Richmond convenience store no longer has its alcohol license after Virginia ABC revoked it.
foxrichmond.com
Man injured after shots fired in Walmart parking lot
By NBC12 Newsroom Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago — CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT)- Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting outside the Walmart at Chesterfield Crossing Sunday night. Police say this happened at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7. When officers arrived,...
NBC12
AAA: November is the peak month for deer-related crashes in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November is the month when more deer-related crashes happen in Virginia, according to AAA. Locally, Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover all ranked in the top 10 Virginia localities where deer are struck. The reason why we see these deer-related crashes happening so often in November is because...
WRIC TV
Man shot near Chesterfield shopping center Sunday night
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday night. Officers responded to the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza at 6:58 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
22-year-old shot to death in Petersburg, city’s 17th homicide this year
A day before her death, Chyna Lynette Harrison, a certified nursing assistant, posted on Facebook that she had just accepted a care partner job at VCU's clinical transplant center. A police statement states that a shooting incident was reported in the 2000 block of East Washington Street at roughly 1:40...
Police say suspect was selling drugs when he shot a man in a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot
The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a man in a Chesterfield Walmart parking lot Sunday evening.
Woman looking for answers after string of trunk break-ins in Henrico
One woman is concerned about the security of her valuables after her family’s cars have been broken into twice in less than a month.
One dead in single-vehicle crash on Staples Mill Road in Henrico County
Police in Henrico County have reported a man died on Friday after his car crashed into the median at Staples Mill Road and flipped several times.
Richmond preparing for Phase 1 of City Center Plan
In a recent announcement from the city of Richmond, they are accepting applications from developers for Phase 1 of the City Center Innovation District Project.
NBC12
Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
