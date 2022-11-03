Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
Fabrinet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $64.6 million. The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.97 per share. The results beat Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
Kaleyra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MILAN (AP) _ Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) on Monday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its third quarter. The Milan-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.
