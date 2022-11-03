The St. Clair Drug Task Force finished up two narcotics investigations in the past two weeks, with at least four suspects arrested for their involvement. The first case was concluded following the task force serving a warrant on Tuesday, October 25 at a Port Huron home. Investigators found a dealer’s quantity of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, prescription pills, several scales, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, and an undisclosed amount of money. Two men, Christopher Bell and Christopher Sanchez-Brown, were arrested and are currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO