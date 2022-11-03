Read full article on original website
Larry Lambert, 83
Larry Lambert, age 83 of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, three children and one grandchild. Services for Larry Lambert will be held on Friday, November 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again on Friday, starting an hour before service, at noon.
Huron County deputies rescue duck hunters stranded on bay
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reports that three men from out of the area found themselves in dire straits on Friday night, when they found themselves stranded in the Saginaw Bay. According to the sheriff’s press release, the men were in the area to hunt for duck, with one of...
Peck man ejected, airlifted following Elk Twp. single-vehicle crash
A Peck man required transport by Lifenet Helicopter following a Sunday accident in Elk Township. It was around 1:30 p.m. that Sanilac County Sheriff deputies were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Harrington Road near Farr Road. They were accompanied to the scene by Elk Township Fire Department and Sanilac EMS.
Election Day reminder: don’t forget your ID!
With it being the eve of Election day, just a quick reminder that you can check what’s on the ballot and where you can find your local polling place online at the Michigan Voter Information Center’s website. With 30 towns and townships in Sanilac County, there will be...
St. Clair DTF finishes two investigations, makes multiple arrests
The St. Clair Drug Task Force finished up two narcotics investigations in the past two weeks, with at least four suspects arrested for their involvement. The first case was concluded following the task force serving a warrant on Tuesday, October 25 at a Port Huron home. Investigators found a dealer’s quantity of methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, prescription pills, several scales, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, and an undisclosed amount of money. Two men, Christopher Bell and Christopher Sanchez-Brown, were arrested and are currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail.
