ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Adair, Hunter lead Smithville at state

COLUMBIA — Smithville took to the windy course in the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 4. The Warriors impressed as the boys team was the best squad from the Kansas City metro area and the girls placed one of their top runners on the podium. Boys.
SMITHVILLE, MO
northerniowan.com

UNI shocks No. 1-ranked Kansas

Editor’s Note: This article was published on March 26, 2010, when UNI defeated No. 1 Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team shocked the college basketball world Saturday night with a 60-67 victory over the No. 1 ranked and top seeded Kansas University Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (30-4) came away victorious behind a strong defensive effort and another late three-pointer from senior guard Ali Farokhmanesh who hit the game-winning three the night before as well against the University of Nevada – Las Vegas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
247Sports

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz questions officiating after Tigers drop close game to Kentucky

Missouri gave football coach Eli Drinkwitz a two-year contract extension Saturday after consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. But Kentucky made sure Missouri's winning streak did not extend to three games. Will Levis threw three touchdowns and Kentucky held off the Tigers, 21-17. After the game, Drinkwitz commented on the game's officiating, particularly a costly Missouri roughing-the-punter penalty.
COLUMBIA, MO
Deadspin

Fair or extremely foul? Horrendous roughing the punter call costs Mizzou

There has been an interesting aura around the Missouri football program for decades essentially boiling down to weird things will happen to this team. It’s just a matter of when chaos ensues. In today’s edition of batshit crazy Southeastern Conference football, we found out a tackle box for a punter extends from Mizzou’s home in Columbia to St. Louis, over 100 miles away. It’s a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit. And the officials calling a tackle box half the size of the Show-Me State screwed the Tigers out of their best chance to win.
COLUMBIA, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
SMITHVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in crash west of Gallatin

Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
GALLATIN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two killed, one arrested in connection with Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide that happened in northeast Columbia late Saturday night. Police arrested Cadilac Derrick 35, in Moberly on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post. Police The post Two killed, one arrested in connection with Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy