FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Adair, Hunter lead Smithville at state
COLUMBIA — Smithville took to the windy course in the Class 4 State Championship on Friday, Nov. 4. The Warriors impressed as the boys team was the best squad from the Kansas City metro area and the girls placed one of their top runners on the podium. Boys.
northerniowan.com
UNI shocks No. 1-ranked Kansas
Editor’s Note: This article was published on March 26, 2010, when UNI defeated No. 1 Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team shocked the college basketball world Saturday night with a 60-67 victory over the No. 1 ranked and top seeded Kansas University Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Panthers (30-4) came away victorious behind a strong defensive effort and another late three-pointer from senior guard Ali Farokhmanesh who hit the game-winning three the night before as well against the University of Nevada – Las Vegas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
247Sports
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz questions officiating after Tigers drop close game to Kentucky
Missouri gave football coach Eli Drinkwitz a two-year contract extension Saturday after consecutive wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina. But Kentucky made sure Missouri's winning streak did not extend to three games. Will Levis threw three touchdowns and Kentucky held off the Tigers, 21-17. After the game, Drinkwitz commented on the game's officiating, particularly a costly Missouri roughing-the-punter penalty.
Deadspin
Fair or extremely foul? Horrendous roughing the punter call costs Mizzou
There has been an interesting aura around the Missouri football program for decades essentially boiling down to weird things will happen to this team. It’s just a matter of when chaos ensues. In today’s edition of batshit crazy Southeastern Conference football, we found out a tackle box for a punter extends from Mizzou’s home in Columbia to St. Louis, over 100 miles away. It’s a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit. And the officials calling a tackle box half the size of the Show-Me State screwed the Tigers out of their best chance to win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on controversial penalties, Brady Cook's performance after loss to Kentucky
Eli Drinkwitz lamented the mistakes Missouri made on offense, and the late roughing the punter penalty that went against the Tigers in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and next play at Tennessee. There was also a call earlier in the...
Independent candidate for Missouri house seat facing municipal assault charge
Just days before the Nov. 8 election, a candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives faces a municipal assault charge in Gladstone.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Kansas, Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors
Kansas City's health department inspectors temporarily shut down Gates Bar-B-Q's Main Street location due to health code violations.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri House District 15 candidate West faces assault citation over campaign sign
GLADSTONE — Missouri House District 15 candidate Steve West faces an assault citation from Gladstone police following an altercation with a woman in a Gladstone residential area over a campaign sign. West is on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Missouri House race as an independent. He faces incumbent...
MSHP: Driver hits, kills toddler while backing out in Missouri
A driver backed into a toddler and killed her while backing out of a parking spot in western Missouri.
KCTV 5
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
kttn.com
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder
In May 2011, Teresa Stone is arrested in connection with her husband's murder.
Missouri woman arrested after pickup strikes, kills 3-year-old
CLAY COUNTY —A child was struck and killed in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford F150 driven by Lacy D. James, 33, Smithville, was backing up in a residential area at 8 Jolisa Court in Smithville and struck a 3-year-0ld girl.
1 adult, 1 infant ejected in single-vehicle crash in Raytown
Two people were ejected in a crash Sunday morning in Raytown, Missouri.
Two killed, one arrested in connection with Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide that happened in northeast Columbia late Saturday night. Police arrested Cadilac Derrick 35, in Moberly on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post. Police The post Two killed, one arrested in connection with Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
