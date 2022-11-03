Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Fabrinet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $64.6 million. The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.97 per share. The results beat Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
Fluent: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $3.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. The data and analytics company posted revenue...
