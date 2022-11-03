ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene school board member Laural O'Rourke files complaint, citing racism in 4J district

By Miranda Cyr, Register-Guard
 4 days ago

Eugene School District 4J board member Laural O'Rourke has filed a formal complaint against the 4J district and fellow board members, citing racial harassment and discrimination.

The complaint includes eight pages of instances where she felt targeted as the only Black person on the board. O'Rourke specifically names board chair Maya Rabasa and board member and former chair Judy Newman as perpetrators of racism toward her and alleges not enough has been done to protect her from racist comments during board meeting public comments.

"Honestly, my whole time on the board has been fighting against racist behavior," O'Rourke said in an interview with The Register-Guard Thursday. "I guess, even as a Black person, I wasn't aware of how prevalent it still is because you can insulate yourself if you're not in the public forum."

O'Rourke was sworn in as a board member in July 2021. She said she feels like she is constantly defending herself during public meetings.

Her list of incidents in which she felt discrimination included a public commenter calling to ban the Black Lives Matter movement.

Harry Sanger, a former candidate for the school board and consistent commenter at 4J meetings, has brought up race in public comment. In a May meeting, Sanger, along with other commenters who came to speak against a new concealed carry ban policy, got disruptive, which lead to the suspension of in-person meetings that continues now.

O'Rourke said there has not been enough done to protect her during public comment.

"By not acting, the district and board leadership sent a message that Harry Sanger has more rights to racially harass me than I have the right to be safe and free from harassment during a board meeting," O'Rourke wrote in her complaint.

Complaints against fellow board members

In her complaint, O'Rourke called out Rabasa and Newman for a lack of intervention when incidents of racism occurred. She wrote that Newman never "took any action to stop the racism and create a safe environment for (herself) or other Black people who might be impacted by the racism."

Newman was aware of the complaint and had received the full document on Thursday. However, Newman said she wasn't expecting the formal complaint. She said she hadn’t had time yet to thoroughly review the contents.

“I'm not happy to have a complaint filed against me, obviously, but it'd be nice to move on and heal and talk to each other about issues we're having,” Newman said. “Certainly, I don't want any board member to feel not safe or not valued by their other board members or the district. What happened for Laural, that's what she's feeling, and I need to listen and do my best to understand.”

Newman said she was aware that O’Rourke had been feeling uncomfortable during the public comment portion of the meetings. She said it’s been a challenge navigating the balance of free speech and threatening speech.

Newman said she intends to "reflect and think deeply about" O'Rourke's complaint.

O'Rourke said Rabasa has begun speaking over her and correcting her when there is no need for correction. O'Rourke said this is a form of racist microaggression.

O'Rourke said she is tired of letting microaggressions against her go.

"It doesn't matter if you're not aware of it," O'Rourke said. "That's one of the things that people will tell me all the time. Because that really puts the onus on me, not them."

Rabasa did not immediately return a call from the Register-Guard seeking comment.

At Wednesday's board meeting, O'Rourke brought up her concern over the makeup of special and ad hoc committees. Not including the Budget Committee, which all board members are on, Rabasa, Michelle Hsu and O'Rourke are on four committees, while Gordon Lafer and Alicia Hays are on two. Newman and Keerti Hasija Kauffman are on three each.

She said that there is a need to even out the duties of board members to make the committees more equitable and called for more transparency in meetings. This lead to a defensive and heated discussion from multiple board members that eventually resulted in the board agreeing to commit to a two-meeting process for any ad hoc committees that are added throughout the year.

However, O'Rourke said she would step down from her role on the Mental Health Committee because of her difficulties with Rabasa. She said this was a hard decision for her as a social worker by profession.

"I'm good at this kind of work, but Maya has to be in charge of everything she's in," O'Rourke said. "Because I made this complaint, and in their aggression towards me, I don't feel it's safe for me to work directly with her."

Moving forward, she said, she hopes to see real change after filing this complaint.

"I'm hoping for better behavior," O'Rourke said. "I'm hoping that they learn to stay on topic, that they know that they'll be held accountable for their racism and their racist behavior."

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

