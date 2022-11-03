Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Pampa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Monday reported net income of $178 million in its third quarter. The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of $3.23 per share. The electricity company posted revenue of $507 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
MySanAntonio
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
Fabrinet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $64.6 million. The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.97 per share. The results beat Wall Street...
