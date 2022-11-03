Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Where do Hendon Hooker, C.J. Stroud stand after Week 10 struggles?
Week 10 had plenty of chaos on the field, likely leading to shuffling in the next version of the College Football Playoff rankings that will be revealed Tuesday. But that upheaval could also make an impact at the top of the Heisman Trophy race, or at least open the door a crack for a lower contender to make a move.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen likely limited with elbow injury ahead of Bills-Vikings
Josh Allen might be dealing with a serious injury. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is being evaluated for a UCL injury related to nerves on the elbow of his throwing arm, ESPN reported Monday. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he hopes to have more information by Tuesday. Allen suffered...
FOX Sports
Sauce Gardner, Jets secondary make Bills QB Josh Allen look human
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — On New York's final drive of its 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Jets called eight consecutive rushing plays before asking Zach Wilson to throw the ball. And when finally called upon, he delivered. On third-and-5 from the 18-yard line with just about two...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Defending champion Georgia is the top Dawg again
The Georgia Bulldogs saw the College Football Playoff selection committee’s ranking of. at No. 1, made like Michael Jordan and took that personally. The defending national champions took an offense drawing favorable comparisons to 2019 LSU’s offense and didn’t even allow the Vols to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Kirby Smart’s DNA is all over this program in the form of a dominant defense and an offense that simply doesn’t get in the defense’s way.
FOX Sports
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
FOX Sports
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, name Jeff Saturday interim coach
The Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay announced Monday. Indianapolis has lost its past three games and is 3-5-1 on the season, which is good for second in the AFC South but 10th in the AFC. Then, in a somewhat shocking move, the...
FOX Sports
Who is the best WR in the country? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew debates
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew debates on who the best wide receiver is in college football. They talk about Ohio State Buckeyes' Marvin Harrison Jr. and TCU Horned Frogs' Quentin Johnston.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9 top plays: Jets shock Bills, Vikings escape; follow Seahawks-Cards
Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!. Cardinals...
FOX Sports
No. 4 Clemson stunned by Notre Dame, setting up CFP shakeup
Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 4 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night. For the Tigers, losing...
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates
It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. However, the Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances, and they are without first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury.
FOX Sports
College football Week 10 top plays: Texas Tech-TCU; Ohio State rallies
Week 10 of the college football season features some incredible matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish, starting with No. 7 TCU playing host to in-state foe Texas Tech on FOX. Later, it's a battle between two undefeated teams, as No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 2.
FOX Sports
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday. They come less than 24 hours...
FOX Sports
College football Week 10 top plays: LSU stuns Alabama, UCLA gets by ASU
Week 10 of the college football season was filled with upsets, highlight plays and thrilling finishes, none better than LSU's miraculous win over Alabama in overtime. No. 7 TCU and No. 2 Ohio State kicked off the action with big wins. Later, all eyes were on No. 3 Georgia, as the Bulldogs dominated No. 1 Tennessee to stay undefeated and move to 9-0. Elsewhere, Kansas pulled off a major upset at home against No. 18 Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while No. 24 Texas picked up a road win over No. 13 Kansas State.
FOX Sports
Richardson scores 4 TDs, Florida beats Texas A&M 41-24
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two scores as Florida snapped its two-game losing streak with a 41-24 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Richardson had touchdown runs of 10 and 60 yards in the...
FOX Sports
Chiefs marvel at Mahomes yet realize he can't do it alone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Bolton is supposed to be thinking about the next defensive series when he's on the sideline, especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is responsible for making sure his guys are lined up properly on the field. Even for Bolton, though, it is...
FOX Sports
Panthers fire 2 coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired two of his assistant coaches Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they allowed a franchise-record 35 points in the first half. Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan...
FOX Sports
Breakthrough? Young Jaguars learning how to win, or not lose
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe this was a breakthrough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Doug Pederson has preached all season about his young team needing to learn how to win — or how not to lose — close games. The Jaguars had been 0-6 in one-score games entering Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were tied or leading in the fourth quarter of five of those.
FOX Sports
Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston break down Seahawks' winning streak after victory over Cardinals
FOX commentators Adam Amin and Daryl Johnston analyze the Seattle Seahawks' 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. They discuss inefficiencies on Arizona's offensive end, the pick six against Geno Smith, and whether or not the Seahawks could be a team to look out for as they get closer to their older standard.
Comments / 0