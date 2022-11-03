ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Gordon faces charges for 2nd time in month after McDonald's guard hit

CHICAGO -- Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald's security guard was punched in the face, police said. Gordon, 39, has been charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four teams...
