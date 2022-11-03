Judge recuses himself from case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen

A judge overseeing the case against accused murder suspect Richard M. Allen has recused himself hours after granting a motion to transfer Allen from a county jail to a state prison.

Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams, whose bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017, after they went hiking the day before.

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin A. Diener signed a motion Thursday transferring Allen away from the small, close-knit Indiana town where the teens were found killed and over to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections "for safekeeping."

Judge Benjamin Diener recuses himself

Hours later, court records appeared showing Diener submitted an order of recusal to the Indiana Supreme Court, requesting a special judge outside of Carroll County oversee the case.

Trial court judges can recuse themselves from a case for a variety of reasons, Kathryn Dolan, a spokesperson for the Indiana Supreme Court, said in a statement. While the order is public record, a judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal. But in the motion to transfer Allen to state prison for holding, Diener cited a "blood lust" for information from the public in the case that's made officials feel unsafe and not protected.

"This finding is not predicated on any acts or alleged acts of the Defendant, since arrest, rather a toxic and harmful insistence on "public information" about Defendant and this case," Diener wrote.

He noted he's been made aware of YouTube videos containing photos of his family members.

The Indiana Supreme Court has appointed Allen County Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case, according to Dolan.

Gull began her tenure as judge in 1997 and has been re-elected four times.

She's been recognized by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush for her work in making the jury system more convenient through devices that allow jurors to communicate with court administrators via text or QR codes. In December 2021, Gull opted into a pilot project in five Indiana trial courts that allowed media cameras in the courtroom, an Indiana Court Times article reported . Broadcasting, taking photos and recording inside a courtroom is otherwise prohibited.

Other details about the case remain scant.

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, announced last week the probable cause affidavit would remain sealed for the time being. Additional information will be released, Carter added, but "today is not that day. This investigation is far from complete and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing information before it's time."

