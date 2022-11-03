ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Judge recuses himself from case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen

By John Tufts and Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Npw3k_0ixw79IU00

A judge overseeing the case against accused murder suspect Richard M. Allen has recused himself hours after granting a motion to transfer Allen from a county jail to a state prison.

Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams, whose bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017, after they went hiking the day before.

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin A. Diener signed a motion Thursday transferring Allen away from the small, close-knit Indiana town where the teens were found killed and over to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections "for safekeeping."

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen: Indiana town wants answers about man who 'blended in'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bnWh_0ixw79IU00

Judge Benjamin Diener recuses himself

Hours later, court records appeared showing Diener submitted an order of recusal to the Indiana Supreme Court, requesting a special judge outside of Carroll County oversee the case.

Trial court judges can recuse themselves from a case for a variety of reasons, Kathryn Dolan, a spokesperson for the Indiana Supreme Court, said in a statement. While the order is public record, a judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal. But in the motion to transfer Allen to state prison for holding, Diener cited a "blood lust" for information from the public in the case that's made officials feel unsafe and not protected.

For subscribers: A look back on all of our reporting of the Delphi murders since 2017

"This finding is not predicated on any acts or alleged acts of the Defendant, since arrest, rather a toxic and harmful insistence on "public information" about Defendant and this case," Diener wrote.

He noted he's been made aware of YouTube videos containing photos of his family members.

The Indiana Supreme Court has appointed Allen County Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case, according to Dolan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4at3Z0_0ixw79IU00

Judge Fran Gull: Who is the judge overseeing the Delphi case?

Gull began her tenure as judge in 1997 and has been re-elected four times.

She's been recognized by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush for her work in making the jury system more convenient through devices that allow jurors to communicate with court administrators via text or QR codes. In December 2021, Gull opted into a pilot project in five Indiana trial courts that allowed media cameras in the courtroom, an Indiana Court Times article reported . Broadcasting, taking photos and recording inside a courtroom is otherwise prohibited.

Other details about the case remain scant.

Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police, announced last week the probable cause affidavit would remain sealed for the time being. Additional information will be released, Carter added, but "today is not that day. This investigation is far from complete and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing information before it's time."

Delphi murders: Suspect case remains under seal. Experts weigh in on 'unusual' move

John Tufts is the night editor for the USA TODAY Network in Indiana. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Judge recuses himself from case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Judge in Delphi murder case begs for help after sealing court documents

DELPHI, Ind. (WTHR) - A Carroll County judge agreed to release more details about the arrest of a Delphi man charged with murder, while also asking state court administrators to help him deal with a brewing “storm” of requests following his order to keep important court documents sealed in the case.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana police superintendent: Delphi murders’ facts will come out at trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, in an interview Thursday with I-Team 8, said his agency is still looking for others involved the Delphi murders. Plus, tips on the case are still coming in, Carter said. Abigail “Abby” Williams and LIberty “Libby” German were last seen...
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
DELPHI, IN
indypolitics.org

More Possible Trouble for Morales?

The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Are other people possibly involved in Delphi murders?

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — People in Delphi say the community is far from closure despite an arrest announcement in the 2017 murders of two girls, Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German. Several big questions have been left unanswered: Are other people possibly involved in...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating

CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
CARMEL, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Four charged in death of Huntington County Jail inmate

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say four people are now charged in connection with the October death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail. ISP announced on Oct. 22 that they were investigating the death of a 42-year-old inmate at the jail....
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy