Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine
Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
Elon Musk takes away 'days of rest' at Twitter in another major shift from Jack Dorsey's leadership style
Elon Musk has started to impose his more demanding style on Twitter workers. Under Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's leadership, the company implemented "Days of rest" in 2020. Already, Musk has been demanding a "24/7" work culture as he moves to remake Twitter. Twitter employees are losing additional days off in...
Elon Musk enlists more than 50 Tesla workers, 2 Boring Company staff, and one Neuralink employee to work at Twitter post-takeover, report says
Elon Musk has authorized Tesla, Boring Company, and Neuralink staff to work at Twitter, per CNBC. Some Tesla directors were also enlisted to work at Twitter, CNBC reported, citing documents. Musk has already made significant changes to the Twitter workforce since his takeover. Elon Musk has brought some employees from...
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Elon Musk's Twitter has identified thousands of employees who will be laid off, representing about 50% of the company's workforce
The company has a list of thousands of employees who will be let go. The list, which identifies those who may get severance, was almost complete on Wednesday. Musk bought Twitter last week for $44 billion. The next step is to improve profitability. Employees at Twitter are getting closer to...
Read the first memo from Elon Musk's Twitter to employees confirming plans for layoffs and ordering the temporary closure of all offices
Elon Musk has broken his silence with Twitter employees. After seven days of hearing nothing from their new boss, Twitter employees on Thursday received an email from the company confirming that there would be layoffs on Friday. It also said all of the company's offices were being "temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended." The note asked that employees working in the office today begin to leave immediately.
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Elon Musk's California Hyperloop test tunnel dismantled, to become parking spaces: report
Elon Musk's futuristic Hyperloop prototype tunnel in Hawthorne, California, has reportedly been dismantled in favor of building more SpaceX office parking spaces.
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
Musk sends email to Twitter employees, confirming plans for mass layoffs Friday: report
Elon Musk will begin mass layoffs at Twitter on Friday, the company told employees on Thursday evening, according to multiple outlets. “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” Twitter said in a companywide email, according to The Washington Post.
CNET
Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Musk Says Twitter Has Had 'Massive Drop' in Revenue
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has wasted little time putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire set to work making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey admits he grew company 'too fast' as Musk layoffs take effect
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey lamented that he may have made poor decisions that led to Elon Musk’s purchase of the company amid backlash to Musk’s widespread job cuts. "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," Dorsey wrote on his personal Twitter account. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment."
Elon Musk Says Twitter Impersonators Will Be Banned, But There's One Exception
Elon Musk seems to have had enough of verified accounts parodying him and sharing mean or oddly funny tweets while pretending to be the billionaire. In a tweet, Musk announced that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Musk argues that the move has something to do with the widespread rollout of account verification.
Elon Musk is axing entire departments at Twitter—here’s how that could affect users
An estimated 3,700 Twitter employees are losing their job today. Deposit PhotosThe layoffs could have major ramifications for users' experience on the social media platform.
hotnewhiphop.com
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Permanently Suspend “Parody” Accounts As Users Impersonate Him
Elon Musk says that Twitter will permanently suspend verified accounts impersonating other people. Elon Musk says that Twitter will be permanently suspending verified users who impersonate other people, as a wave of accounts have changed their names to “Elon Musk” while making fun of the platform’s new owner.
