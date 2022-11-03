ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine

Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
Business Insider

Read the first memo from Elon Musk's Twitter to employees confirming plans for layoffs and ordering the temporary closure of all offices

Elon Musk has broken his silence with Twitter employees. After seven days of hearing nothing from their new boss, Twitter employees on Thursday received an email from the company confirming that there would be layoffs on Friday. It also said all of the company's offices were being "temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended." The note asked that employees working in the office today begin to leave immediately.
CNET

Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Musk Says Twitter Has Had 'Massive Drop' in Revenue

Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, has wasted little time putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire set to work making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
SlashGear

Elon Musk Says Twitter Impersonators Will Be Banned, But There's One Exception

Elon Musk seems to have had enough of verified accounts parodying him and sharing mean or oddly funny tweets while pretending to be the billionaire. In a tweet, Musk announced that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Musk argues that the move has something to do with the widespread rollout of account verification.
SlashGear

SlashGear

