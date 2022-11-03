ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri

By Gary Gilbert
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found in Missouri on November 3. The sheriff says that Bush’s baby was also found in a separate location also in McDonald County on November 2.

According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, Ashley Bush died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Amber Waterman, courtesy of McDonald County Jail

Two people are currently in custody, according to the sheriff. Amber Waterman and Jamie Waterman are currently being held in McDonald County Jail. According to Smith, they are both facing federal charges of kidnapping, but more charges could be added later.

According to Smith, the Watermans were husband and wife. Smith also says it is unclear how Ashley Bush and Amber Waterman met online. “Lucy” was a fake name that Amber used online, according to Smith.

Both Sheriff Holloway and Nathan Smith said the investigation is ongoing.

