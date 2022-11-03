GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in northern Illinois say a man accused of threatening to shoot people had high-powered and assault-style rifles, shotguns, pistols and ammunition seized from his home. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release Saturday that the 49-year-old man was taken into custody during a traffic stop Friday night. Deputies were responding to a report from the man’s relatives that he threatened to shoot them and anyone who attempted to remove him from his home. A sheriff’s office dog bit the man on his arm as he reached into his clothing when deputies told him he was under arrest. The man was treated for the bite and then taken to jail.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO