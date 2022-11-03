Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
WISN
Police find two shooting victims who left scene
MILWAUKEE — Two 20-year-old men were shot early Monday morning, and both left the scene. Police said the shooting happened about 12:17 a.m. near 28th Street and West Elder Wallace Drive. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the men, hitting them. Both victims were later found and...
CBS 58
18-year-old shot, being treated for life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 around 10:05 p.m. near Garfield and Holton. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the back of the head and transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt; 39-year-old charged
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 4th and Holt on the city's south side on Friday, Oct. 14. The accused is Anthony Reyes – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield pursuit, crash: Driver fled on foot; involved in domestic incident
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police were involved in a pursuit early Monday morning, Nov. 7. It began around 2 a.m. after officers responded to a domestic violence situation at a residence on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, one of the involved individuals left the scene in a vehicle, which officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash: Milwaukee man faces multiple charges
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges following a police chase and chase in West Allis – all allegedly tied to a stolen vehicle. The accused is Daejujuan Spivey – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great...
CBS 58
Gunshot victim dies during overnight surgery after being wounded near 21st & Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting that a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded in the arm and in the chest at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 21st St. and Keefe Ave. Police say that the man succumbed to his injuries during surgery after being transported...
71-year-old man dies in 36th and Congress homicide, MPD says
A 71-year-old Milwaukee man died Saturday after first responders found him with a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
MPD investigating pair of early morning shootings
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pair of early morning shootings on Sunday that happened roughly one hour apart.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: Critically missing man last seen near 56th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person. Authorities say Richard Williams, 28, was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 near 56th and Hadley. Williams is described as a Black male, 5'4", 140 pounds with brown eyes, a slender...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; man's sentence stayed, gets 3 1/2 years probation
MILWAUKEE - Dajohn Norwood was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7 in connection with a reckless driving crash that killed a 43-year-old West Allis woman near Fond du Lac and Congress in March. A Milwaukee County judge initially sentenced Norwood to three years prison and three years of extended supervision. But...
wglc.net
Illinois man bitten by deputy K9; guns seized from home
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in northern Illinois say a man accused of threatening to shoot people had high-powered and assault-style rifles, shotguns, pistols and ammunition seized from his home. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release Saturday that the 49-year-old man was taken into custody during a traffic stop Friday night. Deputies were responding to a report from the man’s relatives that he threatened to shoot them and anyone who attempted to remove him from his home. A sheriff’s office dog bit the man on his arm as he reached into his clothing when deputies told him he was under arrest. The man was treated for the bite and then taken to jail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee missing man found safe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a missing man considered endangered was found safe Sunday night, Nov. 6. There was concern after police said Ricardo Vazquez Santiago was last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road. Police said he suffers from several medical conditions requiring medication and treatment.
theeastcountygazette.com
Man Strangled Pregnant Woman To Death And Hid Her Body
According to Chicago officials, a man has been charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend who went missing a month ago. According to records from the Cook County State Attorney’s office, Yaer Shen, 46, is charged with first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, and concealing a homicidal death. Shen was arrested on November 1.
CBS 58
Woman found dead in vehicle with apparent gunshot wound, Germantown police investigating
GERMANTOWN, Wis (CBS 58) -- Germantown police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Leah Gaines of Milwaukee County. GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Germantown police are investigating the death of a woman found with an apparent gunshot wound near Lovers Lane Thursday, Nov. 3. Police say a resident contacted authorities...
