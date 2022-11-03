ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we Tennessee workers are voting yes on Amendment 1 | Opinion

By Tad Franklin and Suzanne Heneghan
 4 days ago

Right-to-work has been protecting workers rights in Tennessee for 75 years, but some in our nation’s capital are talking about removing protections.

  Tad Franklin and Suzanne Heneghan work for Vireo Systems, a holistic pet and people product manufacturer based in Nashville.

On Tuesday, Tennessee voters have key votes to cast on four constitutional amendments, including Amendment 1, which would enshrine Right-To-Work in Tennessee’s constitution.

First, it’s important to fully understand what Right-to-Work is. Our right-to-work law, which Tennessee first adopted in 1947, gives workers the freedom to decide for themselves whether or not they want to join a union in their workplace.

Of course, there are pros and cons to being part of a union, depending on where you work and who you ask. But that’s not what the right-to-work law is about. In fact, right-to-work is truly neutral on unions and that’s why preserving it is so important for Tennessee because it protects and expands rights and options for workers.

Pro-union individuals and organizations claim right-to-work disenfranchises the worker or is "anti-union," but that is simply a false narrative to protect their own interests, and shows little concern for the individual thoughts, rights, and wallet of the average Tennessee worker.

The fact is right-to-work laws protect all worker’s rights by giving them the right to decide whether or not they want to join a union and pay dues.

Some employees may choose not to join a union because they don't want to pay unions that may be using that money to fund political campaigns and other projects with which they don't agree. Others simply don’t want 5% of each paycheck going toward a union for which they see no personal benefit.

Joining or not joining a union is a unique decision based on individual circumstance, and right-to-work protects that decision.

Right-to-work has been protecting workers rights in Tennessee for 75 years. Unfortunately, right now, some in our nation’s capital are talking about taking away protections and banning Tennessee’s and other state’s right-to-work laws.

If they are successful, Tennessee workers could be forced to pay union dues even if they don’t want to be a member of a union.

Most Tennessee workers like us want to keep the right to make this decision for themselves. It’s imperative we enshrine Right-To-Work in Tennessee’s constitution.

On Election Day, please don’t skip the constitutional amendments. Join us in voting “Yes” on Amendment 1.

Comments / 43

Shib
4d ago

I'm a factory owner in Tennessee and most employees want this so we don't have to deal with a union. Yes, it gives companies more rights than it does their employees but here in America, we don't violate laws or pay cheap wages.

Reply(6)
10
Scott Hallberg
4d ago

The right to work act means a company cam fire you at any time for any reason It also protects companies against several Workmans comp laws, Such as, TN pays the least amount for milage,They have the right to take as long as they want to approve any and all major surgical procedures. They have 1 of the lowest settlement laws, Meaning how much they pay you for any type of injury, Major or minor. The right to work protects companies against any kind of retaliation from an employee for being treated improperly. Vote No to #1 if you want your rights dor working back.

Reply(5)
11
Apache girl
3d ago

Surgery procedures have nothing to do with the right to work law. Democratic Unions have driven up the costs of American made products that hardly anyone can afford anything made here. Levis made here cost $150.00 levis made in china cost $23.00.

Reply(5)
8
