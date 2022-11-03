Read full article on original website
James Corden unravels a secretive marriage in Prime Video's Mammals trailer
When he’s not getting banned (then unbanned, and banned once again) from Michelin-star restaurants, The Late Late Show host James Corden likes to dip his toes into the world of acting. While his most recent forays into the field tend to stray towards being voices in animated films and portraying the terrifying CGI Bustopher Jones in 2019's Cats, the trailer for Prime Video’s Mammals shows Corden in a more serious role as he tackles hidden secrets within his marriage in the dark comedy series.
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million for Rambo IV in 1988
2008’s Rambo isn’t what most would describe as a “good time at the movies.” It’s not a “chill hang,” nor does it have “vibes.” What it does have are hands being blown off, children being burnt to a crisp, and enough throat rips to make a master like MacGruber jealous. Still, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s fascinating new interview with Stallone, the hyper-violent third sequel is the one Stallone considers his “best action movie.”
Daniel Kaluuya to play Spider-Punk in Across The Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse had a lot of different Spider-Mans in it, but Marvel nerds—especially those who read the the Spider-Verse event that loosely inspired the movie—know that there are countless other Spider-Mans who didn’t make it into the movie. Oh sure, Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker and Spider-Man Noir are cool, but what about Spiders-Man, the superhero who is actually a big pile of spiders with a hive mind that eats human flesh? Well, Spiders-Man is one of the worst things ever put in a comic book, so maybe it’s good that they haven’t made the cut for Into The Spider-Verse’s sequel.
Thanks to Covid, one actor played both Cargyll twins in the House Of The Dragon finale
One twin posing as their identical sibling has been a plot point in comedy television and film over the years, but HBO’s House Of The Dragon had their own opportunity for a twin switch up behind the scenes of the familial drama. It happened while filming the finale, when one of the Cargyll twins contracted COVID-19.
Hey, at least Westworld's cast will still get paid like it's getting a final season
Reports have already begun to trickle out about the whys behind HBO’s decision to cancel Westworld this weekend, and it turns out that this was not, by all accounts, one of those elaborate and multi-layered narrative conundrums that the show so loved to traffic in, but more of a caveman murder mystery: Show cost too much, show lose ratings, show get hit by rock.
The Crown season five controversies explained
As we approach the premiere of the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, the conversation over the show’s interpretation of real-world events is heating up. Controversy is nothing new for The Crown; its warts-and-all depiction of the inner lives of the British royal family has been a source of irritation for Buckingham Palace and its supporters since the show first premiered. Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan has always asserted that The Crown is a fictional drama and not intended to be taken as unbiased truth. Netflix even added a disclaimer stating as much before the season five trailer on YouTube: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”
Rihanna lets fans know that the "Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing"
When it was announced that Barbados singer and Savage X Fenty founder Rihanna was headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the online stratosphere exploded with theories that the wait for a follow-up to her 2016 album Anti was coming to an end. Well, the ever-elusive chanteuse isn’t completely ready to confirm or deny whether that new music is coming before the NFL season is over.
Jimmy Kimmel to host his third Oscars in 2023
The most thankless job in Hollywood has found its next host. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Academy Awards, according to Variety. It will be his third time hosting the ceremony, following the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies. Executive producers and showrunners Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss announced the news Monday...
Gears Of War
Back in the day, action movies were built on square-jawed assholes with bulging muscles and comically large machine guns, representing the finest cuts of beef that America (or, you know, Austria) had to offer. Then John Wick happened, and it became cool to have action stars who were lean and vicious instead of loud and mindless. But no more, says Netflix! We want big goons blowing shit up and screaming while they charge at a monster with a chainsaw strapped to their gun! We want Gears Of War!
A new whodunnit unfolds in the trailer for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
A new Benoit Blanc case has been slowly peeling away its layers, and now comes into full view with the official trailer for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion begins with a reunion, as tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites a group of old friends to his private Grecian island for a getaway.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Marvel Studios probably could’ve stopped with Kathryn Hahn when it was assembling the cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven Of Chaos and just made it eight episodes or whatever of her cackling about how fun it is to be mean and explaining lore about how magic works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But no, Marvel and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer (who is also a writer and executive producer on this) wanted to put other actors in it, even though they didn’t need, and those other actors are interesting, even though they didn’t need to be!
Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster becomes an anthology series at Netflix
Amid public outcry, accusations of exploitation, and crew members disclosing traumatic on-set experiences, Ryan Murphy and Netflix are now announcing the creation of the Monster franchise, spearheaded by Murphy’s popular series on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. According to Deadline, the next two seasons of Monster will “tell the...
AMC thinks, somehow, Zoom meetings would feel good in a place like this
AMC Theatres, the governing body that named Nicole Kidman president of movies, announced earlier today that some AMCs would soon play host to Zoom rooms, offering the equipment necessary to hold 75 to 150-person gatherings. This means that “as hybrid work” becomes more common, companies will be able to bring their “decentralized workforces and customer bases” to movie theaters for their big meetings. “This combines the excellent experience of Zoom with the comfort and state-of-the-art sight and sound technology of AMC’s modern and centrally located theatres,” the company touts.
What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 7-13
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes...
