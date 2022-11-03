Read full article on original website
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
hypebeast.com
Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month
Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
Mold-A-Rama Exhibit Hits Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry
Mold-A-Rama machines have been a longtime staple in Chicago museums. Now, the nostalgic gizmos that pump out souvenirs are getting their very own exhibit. The Museum of Science and Industry is telling the story behind the iconic devices with "Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future." The exhibit showcases "a collection of...
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported according to CFD. The cause of the...
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
Chicago is Getting Its 109th Christmas Tree From This Suburb
Chicago is getting its Christmas tree from this suburb.
fox32chicago.com
Monday to hit mid-50s across Chicago
CHICAGO - Every day this month has been warmer than normal. The normal high today is 53 degrees. We will be in the ballpark. Skies will be mainly sunny and it won’t be very windy. Tonight will be chilly under partly cloudy skies. We should have a decent view...
trazeetravel.com
4 of Chicago’s Best Happy Hours
Want to add something new to your weekday routine? Check out some of these Chicago-based restaurants, hotels and bars offering great happy hour deals. These destinations also feature some exciting happy-hour deals in honor of National Happy Hour Day on Nov. 12. Situated 18 floors above Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, WoodWind...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago says 237,219 have voted in person and by mail as of Sunday night
CHICAGO - The City of Chicago said that as of Sunday night, 237,219 people have voted in the November 8 general election. The Chicago Board of elections said that 134,014 people have voted early. When it comes to mail-in ballots, 103,205 have been returned. A total of 208,692 people have requested mail-in ballots.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
chicagotheaterandarts.com
Botanic Garden and Shedd plus Brookfield Zoo news
Not all colors are outdoors at the Chicago Botanic Garden. While CBG is getting ready outdoors for its soon to be sold out holiday Lightscape, the Fine Art of Fiber has taken over the inside of the Regenstein Center. Chicago Theater and Arts stopped for a sneak preview while it...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Politics on the menu at these eateries
There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker petitioned to stop closing of Urban Prep campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker is being petitioned to stop the closing of Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The Chicago Board of Education recently revoked the academy's charter, citing what it calls a "mismanagement of money." The all-male charter schools have long been known for a...
fox32chicago.com
It's clear that CLEAR (Chicagoland Exotic Animal Rescue) loves animals.
Lizards and snakes and birds, oh my! These animals are all under one roof in Andersonville but they need a new home. Tim McGill introduced us to some exotic animals that need to be adopted on Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Where is my polling place? Your guide to Chicago-area voting locations
CHICAGO - Election Day is upon us and with it comes the age-old question: Where is my polling place?. Polls will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. across 51 sites across Chicago. Among the high-profile races in this year's election is a showdown between Gov. J.B....
Multiple injured in Archer Heights shooting during birthday party: Chicago police
CPD said the incident was gang-related.
