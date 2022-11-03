ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
WGN TV

A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?

I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Supreme's Chicago Store Is Opening This Month

Rumors of Supreme opening a Chicago store began to swirl earlier this year, and now they’ve been confirmed: Supreme Chicago will be throwing its doors open for the first time this month. Photos of wheatpasted posters in Chicago advertising the store’s opening began to swirl on Twitter earlier this weekend, and Supreme confirmed the news earlier today with a post to their Instagram Stories that provided a sign-up link for shopping the store on opening day.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mold-A-Rama Exhibit Hits Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry

Mold-A-Rama machines have been a longtime staple in Chicago museums. Now, the nostalgic gizmos that pump out souvenirs are getting their very own exhibit. The Museum of Science and Industry is telling the story behind the iconic devices with "Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future." The exhibit showcases "a collection of...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported according to CFD. The cause of the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Monday to hit mid-50s across Chicago

CHICAGO - Every day this month has been warmer than normal. The normal high today is 53 degrees. We will be in the ballpark. Skies will be mainly sunny and it won’t be very windy. Tonight will be chilly under partly cloudy skies. We should have a decent view...
CHICAGO, IL
trazeetravel.com

4 of Chicago’s Best Happy Hours

Want to add something new to your weekday routine? Check out some of these Chicago-based restaurants, hotels and bars offering great happy hour deals. These destinations also feature some exciting happy-hour deals in honor of National Happy Hour Day on Nov. 12. Situated 18 floors above Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, WoodWind...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago says 237,219 have voted in person and by mail as of Sunday night

CHICAGO - The City of Chicago said that as of Sunday night, 237,219 people have voted in the November 8 general election. The Chicago Board of elections said that 134,014 people have voted early. When it comes to mail-in ballots, 103,205 have been returned. A total of 208,692 people have requested mail-in ballots.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagotheaterandarts.com

Botanic Garden and Shedd plus Brookfield Zoo news

Not all colors are outdoors at the Chicago Botanic Garden. While CBG is getting ready outdoors for its soon to be sold out holiday Lightscape, the Fine Art of Fiber has taken over the inside of the Regenstein Center. Chicago Theater and Arts stopped for a sneak preview while it...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Politics on the menu at these eateries

There are just some places where political-philes love to hang out and talk politics and life. The top place to go to enjoy a great meal and rub shoulders with politicians and political journalists is Manny’s Restaurant & Deli on Jefferson Street and Roosevelt Road in Chicago. Manny’s has the absolute best corned-beef sandwiches, latkes and matzah ball soup that is as good as my wife and mother-in-law make.
CHICAGO, IL

