Released Chicago prisoner accused of new crime spree
A Chicago man who was freed from prison after 29 years is now back behind bars after a months-long alleged crime spree.
Chicago shootings: 4 teens among 37 shot, 5 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
Two separate shootings involving teenagers are also under investigation. There have been at least 37 shot, five fatally, in Chicago violence so far this weekend.
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
cwbchicago.com
Man took security guard’s gun from River North mass shooting scene, prosecutors say
A Chicago man picked up a handgun from the scene of a quadruple shooting in River North, then pointed it from a vehicle as he left the scene, prosecutors said Monday. It happened early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue. Police said a...
Sentencing Monday for man found guilty in murders of six family members in Gage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man found guilty of murdering six of his relatives in Gage Park will be sentenced Monday. On Feb. 4, 2016, six people – including two children – were murdered in their family home in Gage Park.Last month, a jury found a relative of the victims, Diego Uribe, guilty of first-degree murder in all six slayings. He now faces life in prison. Police were first called to a home in the 5700 block of South California Avenue for a wellbeing check. It turned into a multi-murder crime scene.Six members of one family were found dead – 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr.; his...
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker
Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
4 shot, 1 killed in River North nightclub shooting
CHICAGO — Four people were shot after a physical altercation that took place at a River North nightclub early Sunday morning. According to reports, a group of individuals were in a physical altercation in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when two men fired shots. A total of four people were […]
cwbchicago.com
While on special gun probation, Chicago man shot a 16-year-old as he tried to rob the boy of a gun: prosecutors
Prosecutors on Friday charged 19-year-old Jarell Garner with shooting a 16-year-old as Garner tried to rob the younger teen of a firearm in Chicago. At the time of the shooting, Garner was on “first-offender gun probation.” If he did well on the program, he would avoid a felony conviction in a 2021 gun possession case.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Off-duty suburban police officer shot on Far South Side
An off-duty suburban police officer was shot in the neck Saturday night on the Far South Side during a shootout with a gunman in another vehicle, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
cwbchicago.com
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside River North nightclub
A shooting outside a River North nightclub left one man dead and three others injured early Sunday, Chicago police said. Police have detained one person and recovered two firearms, Dep. Chief Sean Loughran said during an overnight press conference. Witnesses reported that a large group began fighting in the 300...
Chicago man who killed family members gets life in prison
Diego Uribe was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murders of six members of his extended family at their Gage Park home nearly seven years ago.
cwbchicago.com
Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases
Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
BET
Chicago Police Solve Murder Of Popular Street Journalist But Suspects Not Prosecuted
Zachary Stoner, an independent Chicago journalist, was known for his ability to interview underground hip hop figures and gang leaders in places where mainstream reporters rarely tread. But his 2018 killing shocked his YouTube followers and the journalism community, which roundly condemned it. Although his death was tragic, it went unsolved – until now.
