Chicago, IL

WGN News

25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?

CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47.   Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Sentencing Monday for man found guilty in murders of six family members in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man found guilty of murdering six of his relatives in Gage Park will be sentenced Monday. On Feb. 4, 2016, six people – including two children – were murdered in their family home in Gage Park.Last month, a jury found a relative of the victims, Diego Uribe, guilty of first-degree murder in all six slayings. He now faces life in prison. Police were first called to a home in the 5700 block of South California Avenue for a wellbeing check. It turned into a multi-murder crime scene.Six members of one family were found dead – 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr.; his...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man back in jail after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker

Chicago man back in jail for alleged crime spree after life sentence was commuted by Pritzker. Reed's conviction was overturned by a Cook County judge, and his sentence was commuted after Reed and his lawyers argued that his confession was beaten out of him by Chicago police, led by the notorious Lt. Jon Burge. But over the last few months, Reed has been arrested and charged multiple times in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana for robbery, theft and other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 shot, 1 killed in River North nightclub shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were shot after a physical altercation that took place at a River North nightclub early Sunday morning. According to reports, a group of individuals were in a physical altercation in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when two men fired shots. A total of four people were […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
cwbchicago.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside River North nightclub

A shooting outside a River North nightclub left one man dead and three others injured early Sunday, Chicago police said. Police have detained one person and recovered two firearms, Dep. Chief Sean Loughran said during an overnight press conference. Witnesses reported that a large group began fighting in the 300...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases

Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Chicago Police Solve Murder Of Popular Street Journalist But Suspects Not Prosecuted

Zachary Stoner, an independent Chicago journalist, was known for his ability to interview underground hip hop figures and gang leaders in places where mainstream reporters rarely tread. But his 2018 killing shocked his YouTube followers and the journalism community, which roundly condemned it. Although his death was tragic, it went unsolved – until now.
CHICAGO, IL
