CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man found guilty of murdering six of his relatives in Gage Park will be sentenced Monday. On Feb. 4, 2016, six people – including two children – were murdered in their family home in Gage Park.Last month, a jury found a relative of the victims, Diego Uribe, guilty of first-degree murder in all six slayings. He now faces life in prison. Police were first called to a home in the 5700 block of South California Avenue for a wellbeing check. It turned into a multi-murder crime scene.Six members of one family were found dead – 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr.; his...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO