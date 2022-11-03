Read full article on original website
NOAGE in TV Land! 2022 Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Advocates for LGBTQ+ Elders (NOAGE) will be hosting a fundraising gala on Friday, November 18, 7-10 p.m., at Audubon Nature Institute’s Cajun Ballroom. Tickets are available now at noage.kindful.com/e/2022gala. The last NOAGE gala sold out in advance, so be sure to get your tickets today!
“Bar Menu” Book Event at The Garden District Book Shop
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Garden District Book Shop is thrilled to announce that award-winning food and beverage writer André Darlington will be at the shop Nov. 10 for an evening celebrating his new book “BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home.”
Week of Nov. 7: Get Out the Vote, Celebrate Veterans and Get Moving
Election Day is tomorrow, November 8, so be sure to get out and vote! For information on your local polling place, sample ballots and more information, visit GeauxVote.com for the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website for elections and voting. And don’t forget to thank your poll workers!. Veteran’s...
Reverend Michael B. Curry Delivers Homily to Treme Nov. 20
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Most Reverend Michael B. Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the U.S. Episcopal Church, will visit New Orleans on Nov. 19 and 20. He gained international fame as the African American homilist at the 2018 Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and American Actress Meghan Markel.
