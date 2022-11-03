ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Rhode Island Voter Guide: Everything you need know to about the candidates

By Whitman Littlefield, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
In the November 8th general election Rhode Islanders will cast their vote for Governor, ballot issues and a host of other important races. Here's everything you need to know before you vote.

Polls will open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in every city and town except New Shoreham, where poll hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can look up their designated polling station — and, as Election Day draws closer, view sample ballots — by logging into the Voter Information Center: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/

RI General Election Voting Guide: Everything you need to know to get your ballot

The 2022 race for RI's Governor:

After winning a crowded Democratic primary field in September, incumbent Governor Dan McKee faces Republican candidate Ashley Kalus in the 2022 general election.

Republican Ashley Kalus aims to shake up political status quoas RI governor: Ashley Kalus is the Republican nominee, and many Rhode Islanders are still wondering who she is as the Nov. 8 election approaches. Here's how she earned the Republican nomination after moving to Rhode Island in 2021

In his bid for reelection, Governor Dan McKee leans on accomplishments and allies: In January of 2021, Dan McKee took over the role of Rhode Island Governor after President Joe Biden selected Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce. Since then the former Cumberland mayor has been serving as Rhode Island's governor.

Ready for round II?Ready for round II? What the Gov. Dan McKee versus Ashley Kalus race might look like

3 independent candidates for RI governor reach for the brass ring: Mckee and Kalus are not the only ones on the gubernatorial ballot, of course. Rhode Island has three independent candidates running for governor. Who are they? One led protest rallies against the COVID vaccination mandate for health-care workers. Another is a University of Rhode Island freshman. And the third is a Libertarian candidate who fought hard to get on the ballot to try to establish a toehold for his party.

Debate:How will the candidates for governor answer voters' questions? Watch the recap.

Race to replace Jim Langevin for Congressional District 2 seat

If you’re just tuning in, a quick recap: Back in February, Jim Langevin unexpectedly announced that he would not seek reelection. It briefly felt like every politician who’d ever set foot in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers the western half of the state, was floating the idea of running for the open seat. The field as since narrowed to two major candidates: Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner

Recent polls have suggested that Fung's emphasis on economic concerns is working: He's either held a slight lead or been neck-in-neck with Magaziner in a district that Biden won by almost 14 points in 2020 and that hasn’t been represented by a Republican in almost 30 years. And he's drawing support from independent voters and some Democrats who consider the economy to be their main concern.

For a full breakdown of the candidates and the race: Will inflation woes convince Rhode Islanders to send a Republican to Congress in CD2?

What about Congressional District 1? In RI's other House race, Cicilline banks on momentum, Waters runs as an everyman

Watch the recap:How 2nd Congressional District candidates answer voter questions

3 statewide ballot questions: What you need to know:

Question 1:The URI Bay Campus referendum – Question 1 – is one of three statewide ballot questions in this year's election that combined ask for permission to borrow $400 million.

Question 2 asks to put another $250-million installment into the state fund that pays for school construction.

And Question 3 would borrow $50 million for a host of environmental and recreational projects from brownfield remediation to improvements at the Roger Williams Park Zoo. It is known as the "Green Bond."

What's on the ballot?Breaking down RI's 3 statewide ballot questions

RI's Lt. Governor's race pits Aaron Guckian against Sabina Matos:

The lieutenant governor does not have many constitutional duties.

The lieutenant governor chairs four boards: the Long Term Care Coordinating Council, the Alzheimer's State Plan Executive Board, the Emergency Management Advisory Council and the Small Business Advocacy Council.

The office's most important role came to the fore in March 2021, when Gov. Gina Raimondo resigned after being confirmed by the Senate as U.S. commerce secretary and McKee was sworn in to replace her.

So who's running?

Aaron Guckian has big ideas about what to do with the little office and budget of the lieutenant governor's office, an elected role that carries few responsibilities until something happens to the governor...

Will lieutenant governor's office be next stop on Sabina Matos's political journey?

Sabina Matos's story begins in the Dominican Republic, where her mother was a teacher and her father "the mayor of our home town of Paraíso in the province of Barahona."....

The race for RI General Treasurer:

The state general treasurer is responsible for managing the state's financial accounts and, perhaps most prominently, oversees the state employee retirement system, which includes some municipal employees, and manages the $10-billion investment fund that pays those pensions.

The treasurer runs the Crime Victim Compensation Program, which reimburses people for certain expenses in the aftermath of crimes and returns millions in "unclaimed property" such as money in dormant bank and business accounts.

The treasurer also can influence policy in areas such as school construction, housing, student loans and infrastructure improvements as a member of several state boards dealing with those areas.

The race for RI Attorney General:

The top legal official in Rhode Island, the Attorney General's office is tasked with prosecuting criminal cases, protecting civil rights, protecting open and transparent government, helping consumers resolve complaints against businesses and serving as a regulatory authority in major hospital transactions. The incumbent, Peter Neronha has been in office for nearly four years and is being challenged by former prosecutor Charles Calenda.

GOP attorney general candidate Charles Calenda wants the office to 'do justice'

The race for RI Secretary of State

The race for the secretary of state’s office may not bring the political thrill of the race for governor or the 2nd Congressional District, but the ballot holds big implications for the future of voting in Rhode Island.

Voters will choose between two candidates: one who has worked to ease restrictions on voting, and one who would seek to add them. Running on the Democratic slate is Rep. Gregg Amore, running on the Republican side is Pat Cortellessa, a longtime politico who works in security for a hospitality group.

Comments / 0

