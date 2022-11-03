Read full article on original website
Vivian Evans-Shaffer
3d ago
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
4 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $1 million, $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County, one worth $1 million and three worth $150,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning tickets were from the Powerball drawing on Nov. 5. Download the FREE WPXI News app for...
Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
Sustainability tips from DEP as we enter the holiday season
YORK, Pa. — When we think of recycling, we often think of soda cans and cardboard boxes. However, recycling clothes, furniture and other household goods is also key to reducing our impact on the environment. “It actually helps to reduce the pollution, the carbon footprint, and allows us to...
Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
thebrownandwhite.com
13 years, no change: Reflecting on Pennsylvania’s minimum wage
The minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been $7.25 an hour since 2008 — for the past 13 years. This means someone working a minimum wage job, working for 2,000 hours a year, makes under $15,000 annually. Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a plan earlier this year to increase the wage...
Labor Trafficking in Pa. | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While human trafficking remains prevalent in Pennsylvania, there’s a lesser-known issue happening in plain sight across the state. “Labor trafficking is often misunderstood and misidentified,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA Greater Harrisburg. According to Hendrickson, labor trafficking is increasingly on the...
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
How Pa. candidates plan to reduce crime and make communities safer
YORK, Pa. — Tavon Parker of York runs a mentorship organization called the Advantage Program. The program teaches local youth about important issues like personal finance and the importance of voting, and exposes them to experiences outside of the city. Parker, though, wasn’t always a role model. “I...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf OKs $15M Dairy Processing Tax Credit
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a law that will provide $15 million a year in tax credits to support investment in dairy processing. To qualify for the tax credit, a Pennsylvania dairy plant must spend at least $500,000 on construction, make a good-faith effort to use local workers, and create at least 1,200 new jobs and permanent jobs.
Lyft offers 50 percent discount on rides to the voting booth on Tuesday
YORK, Pa. — If you need a ride to the polls on Election Day, Lyft has got you covered. The ride-sharing service said Monday it is offering a 50 percent discount on all rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Just pre-load the code VOTE22 before Election Day...
Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
therecord-online.com
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can’t easily switch from one public school to another
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
Election deniers are on the Pennsylvania ballot in 2022. Some are faring much better than expected
“It’s a much more confounding issue for Republicans. That’s why I don’t think you see many Republican candidates wanting to talk about the issue [and] put it out there." Kenny Cooper/WHYY. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gained significant notoriety for his role in the insurrection at the...
State Police warn that burglars appear to be targeting Asian business owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning Asian business owners to be on high alert. PSP said that they are currently investigating a series of burglaries targeting Asian American restaurant owners. According to police, these thieves have stolen nearly a million dollars in cash and jewelry from...
When do polls open in Pennsylvania? All the information you need for Election Day 2022
Everything you need to know about finding your polling place, what you need to bring to vote, and how to return your mail ballot.
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Pa. Department of Human Services warning residents of SNAP benefits scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The state's Department of Human Services is warning you of a scam involving SNAP benefits.Fraudsters are sending texts about a problem with people's EBT cards.Human Services say if you receive an unsolicited text message asking you about your benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam.
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike
If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
