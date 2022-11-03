KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 3 Fort Hays State women's basketball team moved to 1-1 on the year after a 45-43 win over Southern Nazarene Sunday afternoon on the final day of the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. The Tigers built an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter and...

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO