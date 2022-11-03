Read full article on original website
Related
No. 3 Tiger women hang on to top Crimson Storm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The No. 3 Fort Hays State women's basketball team moved to 1-1 on the year after a 45-43 win over Southern Nazarene Sunday afternoon on the final day of the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. The Tigers built an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter and...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0