Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
McNair High opens S.A.F.E. center providing support services to DeKalb County School District families
DEKALB COUNTY, GA – McNair High School is now officially home to DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) second Student And Family Engagement (S.A.F.E.) Center. McNair joins Cross Keys High School in providing wraparound services through community partnerships to support students’ immediate needs in their school, home and community. The center is designed to equip students academically, behaviorally, socially and emotionally to be better scholars and productive citizens.
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County to kick off holiday season with annual tree lighting Dec. 3
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Rockdale County officials will kick off the holiday season with the return of the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse on Main Street, Conyers. The evening will feature family-friendly activities, performances by Derrick Monk,...
Comments / 0