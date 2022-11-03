ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa City Council Approves Changes that Impact New Cell Towers

The Tulsa City Council voted unanimously to make two changes to city ordinances in response to complaints about new 5G cell towers in neighborhoods.

Some neighbors who live near 71st and Sheridan expressed their frustrations to the city council Wednesday night, about new cell towers showing up without notice.

"I literally came home and there was a man buried up to his chest in my backyard. That was disturbing. Just sayin,’” Angela Elmore said.

"Normally we have no notification there is going to be a tower installed. you wake up one morning and

‘Wala!’ there is a tower in your front yard,” Loretta Radcliff said.

The council voted unanimously to make two changes to existing ordinances. The first is that the public must have a 20-day notice that a tower is being installed. That notice needs to include the service provider, contractor, height of the tower, and contact information, Councilor Phil Lakin said.

Neighbors cannot appeal the decision for a new tower.

The other change the council voted for deals with design standards when it comes to things like the color and diameter of the towers.

An AT&T spokesperson told the council Wednesday night the ordinances exceed state and federal limitations.

His suggestion to address neighbor's concerns:

"Host workshops instead with industry. Let us come in, let us share some of the experiences that we've had, what has worked in other municipalities,” AT&T External Affairs Director Jason Constable said.

Councilors pushed back, saying something needs to be done for their constituents.

"Well our problem is possibly not AT&T but the issue is -- we don't know who it is,” Councilor Jeannie Cue said.

"We did what we could because we don’t want people waking up in the morning with a new pole in their front yard,” Lakin said.

A few councilors said they are going to state and federal elected officials with neighbors’ concerns because there is only so much power the council has when it comes to this issue.

