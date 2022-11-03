ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

getnews.info

CASA Pilates is Revolutionizing the Pilates Industry

Pilates equipment experts offer unparalleled service and expertise for Pilates reformer buyers. PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – CASA Pilates is changing the way consumers and businesses are purchasing Pilates reformers and equipment. Previously, Pilates studios and individual Pilates enthusiasts used to buy equipment directly from international manufacturers. The recent increase in demand for high-quality home exercise equipment has prompted a shift in the industry as consumers were looking for comparisons between Pilates equipment brands. Starting as the first e-commerce business solely dedicated to Pilates reformers and equipment from multiple brands, CASA Pilates quickly became the hub for Pilates enthusiasts.
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

County-by-County closures ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Palm Beach County. St. Lucie County. Schools closed Wednesday-Friday. Tax Collector closed Wednesday-Friday. Indian River County.
FLORIDA STATE
treksplorer.com

Juno Beach, Florida: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to experience the island lifestyle during your South Florida getaway? Jog over to Juno Beach, FL, and you’ll get the experience you’re looking for! Set on a captivating barrier island between Jupiter and West Palm Beach, this quaint seaside community is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Palm Beach County.
JUNO BEACH, FL
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Starts Denver-West Palm Beach Nonstop Service

DALLAS – This weekend, Frontier Airlines (F9) started a new service between the carrier’s hub at Denver International Airport (DEN) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Palm Beach, Florida. The service started on Sunday and is the only nonstop flight between the two cities. Flight F9438 will...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida

When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
yachtingmagazine.com

‘Lady JJ’ For Sale in Fort Lauderdale

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Denison Yachting says the 180-foot Heesen Lady JJ is for sale out of Fort Lauderdale. The asking price for the motoryacht is $39.9 million. Lady...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

