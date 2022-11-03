ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend with rifle

DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with murder related to the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend, authorities said. Gaylord Joseph Rogers, 66, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maggie Stancil, 54, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Detroit police...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man accused of killing girlfriend with rifle at their Detroit apartment

DETROIT – A man has been charged with firing a rifle and killing his girlfriend at their Detroit apartment. Detroit police were called at 12:32 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue. Officers said they found Maggie Stancil, 54, of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
sent-trib.com

Fremont man indicted for escape

A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on Wednesday for stabbing and killing her boyfriend. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
TOLEDO, OH
leesburg-news.com

Man suspected of snatching couple’s car at Wawa lands back behind bars

A man who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle this past February was arrested Friday by Lake County deputies on a warrant alleging he had missed an Oct. 24 court date. Leesburg officers had been dispatched to the Wawa at 1400 West North Boulevard on Feb. 21 where a couple had reported that a man, later identified as 24-year-old Raheem Evans of Toledo, Ohio, had taken their van when they were in the store.
LEESBURG, FL
thevillagereporter.com

Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man charged with attempted murder in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI – A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new man has been arraigned on attempted murder charges. Christian Scott Gorzen, 20, was arraigned Thursday, Nov. 3, on one felony count of assault with intent to murder after being accused of shooting a man who is in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds.
JACKSON, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
