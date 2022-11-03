Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Related
13abc.com
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
52-year-old shot in south Toledo, hospitalized early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 28, 2022. Toledo police responded to a report of a person shot early Saturday at the Norwich apartment complex in south Toledo. According to a police report, crews arrived at the apartment...
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
ClickOnDetroit.com
6 Detroit residents accused of kidnapping, beating woman they thought was involved in carjacking
DETROIT – Six Detroit residents have been charged after they kidnapped a woman they wrongly believed was involved in a carjacking and beat her for information about the crime, officials said. An indictment was unsealed Thursday (Nov. 3) and revealed that six people were charged Oct. 12 in the...
13abc.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting outside Toledo bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who was injured in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Toledo died on Saturday, according to the Lucas County Coroner. Mark Wysinger, 32, of Toledo succumbed to his injuries and died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on Nov. 5 at 12:29 p.m.
Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend with rifle
DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with murder related to the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend, authorities said. Gaylord Joseph Rogers, 66, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maggie Stancil, 54, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Detroit police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of killing girlfriend with rifle at their Detroit apartment
DETROIT – A man has been charged with firing a rifle and killing his girlfriend at their Detroit apartment. Detroit police were called at 12:32 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 3) to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue. Officers said they found Maggie Stancil, 54, of...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect behind Farmington shooting of man who reported tires were slashed arrested
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The man behind a shooting in Farmington that police suspect was targeted has been arrested. Sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack that a male suspect was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Friday after a man was shot near his home last week. The victim previously called police about his tires being slashed before calling back minutes later to report he had been shot.
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
13abc.com
Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on Wednesday for stabbing and killing her boyfriend. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
Man sentenced 10-15 years in prison for death of grandmother during home invasion
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe County man who was accused of assaulting his grandparents during a break-in at an apartment, killing his grandmother in the process, is going to prison. Monroe County Circuit Judge William Nichols sentenced Jeffrey Travis Ott, Nov. 3, to serve 10 to 15 years...
13abc.com
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
leesburg-news.com
Man suspected of snatching couple’s car at Wawa lands back behind bars
A man who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle this past February was arrested Friday by Lake County deputies on a warrant alleging he had missed an Oct. 24 court date. Leesburg officers had been dispatched to the Wawa at 1400 West North Boulevard on Feb. 21 where a couple had reported that a man, later identified as 24-year-old Raheem Evans of Toledo, Ohio, had taken their van when they were in the store.
thevillagereporter.com
Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court
The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
WTOL-TV
Man dies after mid-October shooting outside south Toledo bar
Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot after a fight outside the Crox Bar and Grill on Oct. 15. Wysinger died Saturday. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
Man with alias ‘KO’ pleads guilty to role in West Virginia drug conspiracy
A man who prosecutors say is known as "KO" Wednesday pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Harrison County.
Man charged with attempted murder in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, MI – A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new man has been arraigned on attempted murder charges. Christian Scott Gorzen, 20, was arraigned Thursday, Nov. 3, on one felony count of assault with intent to murder after being accused of shooting a man who is in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 2