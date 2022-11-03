A man who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle this past February was arrested Friday by Lake County deputies on a warrant alleging he had missed an Oct. 24 court date. Leesburg officers had been dispatched to the Wawa at 1400 West North Boulevard on Feb. 21 where a couple had reported that a man, later identified as 24-year-old Raheem Evans of Toledo, Ohio, had taken their van when they were in the store.

