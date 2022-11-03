ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver

To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season

The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Exaggeration' to Say I Look Miserable on the Field

Aaron Rodgers said he doesn't regret coming back to the Green Bay Packers this season despite the team's fifth straight loss Sunday. The quarterback dismissed the idea that he looks "miserable" on the field when asked during the postgame press conference (2:00 mark):. "I think that's an exaggeration, Pete," Rodgers...
GREEN BAY, WI

