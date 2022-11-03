Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Following Ugly Loss On Sunday
We have breaking news out of the NFL this Monday morning. The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich. The AFC South franchise is coming off an ugly 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Reich has been with the Colts since 2018. He began with a bang, posting a 10-6 record in ...
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season. Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Packers Star Crushes NFL Following Team's Latest Injury Blow
Packers star De'Vondre Campbell is furious with the NFL following the latest Rashan Gary news. Gary reportedly suffered a torn ACL during Green Bay's crushing 15-9 loss to the Lions of Detroit on Sunday. Campbell believes Detroit's turf field is all to blame. In a passionate ...
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Look: Tony Dungy Questions NFL Officiating Crew For Controversial Non-Call
NFL officials have been under fire frequently this season. The latest criticism comes from former head coach Tony Dungy, one of the most respected voices around the sport. Dungy pointed out that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not draw a penalty flag for taking his helmet off following ...
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver
To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
SB Nation
The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season
The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.
Packers Defender Rips NFL After Teammate Rashan Gary Tears ACL
The linebacker blamed artificial turf playing fields for recent injuries.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
San Francisco 49ers Add Former Falcons Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers are adding some wide receiver depth following the team's bye week. According to multiple reports, the Niners are signing former Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. Last season, Sharpe caught 25 passes for 230 yards in Atlanta. He's clearly ...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Becomes 1st NFL Player Ever with 100K Passing Yards in Regular, Postseason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has become the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards, as he eclipsed the mark with a pass to Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 45-year-old came into Sunday 164 yards shy...
Bleacher Report
'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: 'Exaggeration' to Say I Look Miserable on the Field
Aaron Rodgers said he doesn't regret coming back to the Green Bay Packers this season despite the team's fifth straight loss Sunday. The quarterback dismissed the idea that he looks "miserable" on the field when asked during the postgame press conference (2:00 mark):. "I think that's an exaggeration, Pete," Rodgers...
Bleacher Report
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney was later placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Giants. The 23-year-old...
Comments / 0