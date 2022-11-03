Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Netflix Takes Bold Bet on Theatrical With ‘Knives Out’ Sequel — But Don’t Expect ‘Glass Onion’ Box Office Numbers
It should come as little surprise that Netflix doesn’t plan to report box office grosses for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which opens in theaters later this month. Since the streamer never discloses financials, there’s not much of a case to crack when it comes to that particular puzzle.
Report: Class-action lawsuit seeks to halt Twitter layoffs
It looks like Twitter's San Francisco headquarters will be a bloodbath a week after Musk took ownership.
SFGate
YouTube Shorts Launching on TVs
YouTube Shorts, first introduced in the fall of 2020, was originally developed and optimized for mobile creators and viewers. While users have been able to watch Shorts in the YouTube TV app’s regular video player, that isn’t tailored to the format, which allows for videos up to 60 seconds in length.
The $188 55-inch smart TV sold out in minutes at Walmart, but there's still great deals
The TCL 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV sold out in minutes, but Walmart still has great deals on TVs and electronics happening for Black Friday.
Amazon is offering a rare discount on the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2
Snag a pair of Apple's innovative earbuds on sale for $234.
Walmart has a 65-inch LG smart TV under $400 and it's still available
Shoppers can get the LG 4K UHD Smart TV for $398, but only if you act fast.
You can read the entire Dean Koontz 'Nameless' series for free with Amazon Prime
Catch up before Henry Golding's TV adaptation of the series.
Up your at-home brunch game with this giant $33 electric griddle from Amazon
The ceramic titanium Bella XL Electric Griddle is 35% off now.
The popular Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells are $200 off on Amazon
Get the fitness equipment and a free yearlong JRNY membership for $349.
SFGate
‘The Crown’s’ Diana-Divorce Season Is Its Weakest Yet: TV Review
The fourth season of “The Crown,” in 2020, seemed finally to crack the case of how to depict Queen Elizabeth II: in opposition. Writer Peter Morgan is inexorably drawn to the sovereign, and does his best work with her when she’s in one-on-one conflict. Previously, he depicted Tony Blair pushing her toward change in the film “The Queen”; Blair is among the prime ministers whose relationships with Her Majesty build towards a prismatic portrait in the stage play “The Audience.” And on television, in showing the Queen’s 1980s as shadowed by her vexed relationships with Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher, Morgan finally found the story within his show.
Sticks for a steal: Walmart sale still has Roku 4K streaming sticks for $25
The offer is now open to both Walmart+ members and non-members.
Amazon has a Motorola smartphone for 50% off right now
Get the Moto G Stylus 5G Smartphone for $199.99 with this deal.
The Disney Christmas Starbucks cup is finally available online and is already 20% off
Get your own Disney Starbucks tumbler for a cool $50.
"Um, With What Money?" — Millennials And Gen Z Are Sharing The Money "Tips" They Think Are Super Outdated Considering The Fact That We're All Super Broke
"'When they say, 'Put at least 10% of every paycheck into your savings for emergencies and at least 10% into retirement.' When your paycheck barely covers your living expenses, that isn't actually possible."
Here's how to preorder the 'God of War Ragnarök' PS5 bundles on Amazon
This is a great way to ensure you get both the game and the platform at once.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0