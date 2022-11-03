ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County announces police charging committee members

By Jack Hogan
Frederick County on Thursday announced the five people who will serve on a committee that will determine whether police officers accused of misconduct will be administratively charged.

The County Council voted in April to create the administrative charging committee as part of the Frederick County Police Accountability Board.

