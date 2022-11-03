ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale developer to build rental community in San Tan

 4 days ago

Scottsdale-based developer Empire Group recently closed on a 27-acre parcel in San Tan Valley for approximately $13.8 million.

Plans for the land are now underway for a build-for-rent community called Village at Borgata, according to a press release. Village at Borgata will be situated at the southwest corner of Hunt Highway and Thompson Road near the foothills of the San Tan mountains.

Village at Borgata will be a gated neighborhood within the larger master plan Borgata at San Tan, which is a total of 100-acres that will include mixed-use commercial, apartments, condominiums and single-family homes.

Empire Group is targeted to break ground on Village at Borgata in spring of 2023 with leasing to begin by fall 2024, the release stated.

Village at Borgata will offer 287 one- two- and three- bedroom homes for rent ranging from approximately 680 to 1,300 square feet. The single-story homes will feature modern designs and finishes and include private landscaped backyards with doggie door access, smart technology packages and security, along with spacious living spaces.

Community amenities will feature a resort style pool and jacuzzi, walking paths, a community clubhouse with kitchen, a fitness center, barbeque and fire pit areas for socializing with neighbors.

“We’re excited to be a part of this well thought out East Valley master plan and offer the only luxury build-for-rent community in the mix,” Richard Felker, founding partner of Empire Group of Companies, said in the release. “Village at Borgata will give residents in the area a living option that provides security and privacy along with a sense of community and abundance of amenities.”

Brett Rinehart of Land Advisors Organization represented the Empire Group in the purchase of the 27-acre parcel from Galeb Companies and Borgata Ventures LLC.

To learn about Empire Group of Companies and their projects, visit builtbyempire.com.

