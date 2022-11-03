Read full article on original website
Dale Ernest Shuman, 74, Fenton
Dale Ernest Shuman, 74, of Fenton died Nov. 2, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Shuman was a welder. He known for his quiet wit and his contagious smile. Though not a fan of speaking in public, he made sure to make the rounds and talk to everyone. Born Sept. 17, 1948, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Virginia ( Fuchs) and Glenn Shuman Sr.
Thomas R. Moon, 82, De Soto
Thomas R. Moon, 82, of De Soto died Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Mr. Moon taught English, speech and drama in the West County R-4 and North St. Francois County R-1 school districts. He played guitar and assisted young musicians in forming their own bands. He loved drama and theater and served as the sound engineer for numerous plays at Mineral Area College. He had a great radio voice and worked as a DJ at KFMO and KYRO radio stations. Born July 18, 1940, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Elmer K. and Eugenia E. (Thurman) Moon.
Austin Gage Dutton, 22, Imperial
Austin Gage Dutton, 22, of Imperial died Oct. 31, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Dutton enjoyed working on cars, going on joyrides, playing video games and shooting guns. Born Sept. 8, 2000, in Festus, he was the son of Angela L. Dutton of Imperial. In addition to his mother, he...
Kevin John Oberkirsch Jr., 29, Festus
Kevin John Oberkirsch Jr., 29, of Festus died Nov. 5, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Oberkirsch was born July 30, 1993, in Festus, the son of Debra (Froidl) and Kevin John Oberkirsch Sr. of Festus. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings:...
Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, Hillsboro
Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, of Hillsboro died Nov. 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Mrs. McRae worked in the before and after school care program at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she also assisted with bingo and picnics. She enjoyed training and showing German shepherds and was in a German Shepherd Dog Club. She enjoyed life on the family farm, bowling, creating ceramics, camping and playing cards. She was known as quirky, insisting round hay bales looked like buffalo and sometimes accidentally gifting people with used gift cards. Born Dec. 7, 1942, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Reando. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth McRae.
Life Story: Darrell Lee Edward Politte, 76, of High Ridge
Darrell Politte was a dedicated family man who loved nothing more than spending time with the two young children who called him “Paw Paw.”. “I have no children, my brother has no children, and my sister waited until later in life to have her two kids,” said his daughter, Kimberly Goulet, 53. “He waited a long time to have grandkids, and those two little girls were the light of his life.”
Joan C. (Jaboor) Moore, 79, Fenton
Joan C. (Jaboor) Moore, 79, of Fenton died Nov. 6, 2022, in Fenton. Ms. Moore was the daughter of the late Rudolph Jaboor and Elsie Koch. She is survived by two children: Maria (John) Bader and James Moore; one grandchild: Jacob Bader; one sibling: Rudy Jaboor; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother: Joseph Jaboor.
James Michael Withers, 68, Grubville
James Michael Withers, 68, of Grubville died Nov. 4, 2022, in Grubville. Mr. Withers was a project manager. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be hunting, gardening or just walking. He loved spending time with family. Born Feb. 15, 1954, in Cape Girardeau, he was the son of the late James Wilfred and Olie Lorene (Crader) Withers.
Fire destroys De Soto home
A home in the 300 block of East Kingston Street in De Soto recently was destroyed by fire, De Soto Fire Department Chief James Maupin said. He said De Soto Fire got a call at about 8 p.m. Nov. 2 that did not indicate a house was on fire but directed firefighters to check for a possible one in the area where the home is located. It took about seven minutes for firefighters to locate the house, which was fully involved in flames.
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
License plate-reading cameras boon for police
The Arnold Police Department is the most recent Jefferson County law enforcement agency to invest in a license plate-reading camera system produced by the Flock Group of Atlanta. Chief Brian Carroll said Arnold Police expect the Flock Safety cameras to be installed by December. “These cameras will allow our officers...
St. Louis man dies after crash in Arnold
A St. Louis man died following a one-vehicle accident on Friday, Nov. 4, at I-55 and Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:37 a.m., James M. Maulding, 79, of St. Louis was driving a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on the I-55 ramp to 141 and ran off the left side of the ramp, striking a road sign. Then, the vehicle ran off the right side of the ramp and traveled through the grass median before crossing both the northbound and southbound lanes on 141 and striking a concrete bridge barrier, the report said.
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
Pevely man, St. Ann man hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Pevely man and a St. Ann man were injured this morning, Nov. 5, in a two-car accident on I-270 south of I-44 in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 a.m., Marcus D. Adams, 56, of St. Ann was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra south on 270 and struck a concrete barrier before the car returned to the roadway and was struck by a southbound 2017 Hyundai Accent driven by Steven E. Jackson, 31, of Pevely, the report said.
Submissions sought for annual holiday recipe contest
Only eight days are left to submit your favorite holiday-season recipes for the annual Leader Holiday Recipe Contest and a chance to win up to $300. The contest is open to home cooks of any age from Jefferson County and Eureka. There are five categories: appetizer, soup, salad, side dish and dessert. Readers are welcome to submit a recipe in any or all the categories, up to a maximum of five entries per reader. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
Hematite man sentenced to 35 years for shooting
Daymein Hedrick, 19, of Hematite has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people in 2020 at a creek near the intersection of Rice Street and Sunnyside Road in Hematite, court records show. On Oct. 26, Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge Antonio "Tony"...
Laptop stolen from unlocked pickup at Eureka home
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of a laptop computer from an unlocked pickup in the 900 block of Emerald Oaks Court. The Dell laptop was worth about $1,500, police reported. A 58-year-old Eureka man said he parked his 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 in the driveway at the home at...
Items stolen from Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of materials left out overnight at a construction site in the 100 block of Allen Road. The stolen items belong to PayneCrest Electric and Communications of St. Louis and were valued at $3,670, police reported. The theft happened between about 4 p.m. Oct. 5...
