Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, of Hillsboro died Nov. 6, 2022, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton. Mrs. McRae worked in the before and after school care program at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she also assisted with bingo and picnics. She enjoyed training and showing German shepherds and was in a German Shepherd Dog Club. She enjoyed life on the family farm, bowling, creating ceramics, camping and playing cards. She was known as quirky, insisting round hay bales looked like buffalo and sometimes accidentally gifting people with used gift cards. Born Dec. 7, 1942, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Reando. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth McRae.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO