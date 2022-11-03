ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

General Rain Advisory for Countywide Beaches Issued by Environmental Health Services

With rainfall expected across the region, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Current forecasts project rainfall through Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara County. Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Santa Barbara Edhat

What If... Jeff Shelton Re-Did the Mission?

While researching Old Mission Santa Barbara photos, I came across these two post 1925 earthquake photos. It got me wondering how a rebuilt mission in a popular Jeff Shelton-esque style would look.This would certainly be a conversation starter!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Soweto Gospel Choir Performs for Students

The Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa performed for local students Thursday morning at the Granada Theatre. Sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures as a student outreach program, approximately 1,100 Santa Barbara area 4-6th graders were in attendance. Participating schools were: Washington, Franklin, Peabody, Cold Springs, SB Charter, Isla Vista, and Mountain View elementary schools.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Truck Rolls and Catches Fire Near Solomon Summit

A pickup truck rolled over and caught fire early Sunday near Solomon Summit. At 1:52 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to Highway 101 southbound lanes, just south of the Solomon Summit and Orcutt. Crews discovered a red pickup truck with three passengers had rolled off the roadway and caught...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Garage Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Waste

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the cause of this fire was due improper disposal of smoking materials in a trash can inside of the garage. Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road. Update by the edhat staff. 4:00 p.m. November 2, 2022. A cat was rescued...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal House Fire Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports its probable cause in a fatal Santa Maria house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Gaviota Tunnel

Traffic is backed up on Highway 101 in both directions due to a multi-vehicle collision near the Gaviota Tunnel. At 7:08 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and discovered several collisions. A male driver of a pickup truck sustained moderate injuries after it overturned in the northbound...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

MOVIES WAY BACK WHEN: An Unplanned Stunt Behind the Scenes

In 1912, Santa Barbara’s “Flying A” was at its temporary location in the old ostrich farm at State and Islay. Enter some local electricians who were just trying to do their job. Unfortunately, no one explained that to the "Flying A" guard dog. And, apparently, no one told the electricians about the dog, or that the dog took her job very seriously. What happened next seems like it was a scene from a silent movie, too bad no one had the camera running.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

