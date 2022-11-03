Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
CNBC
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000
Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
CNBC
Cramer expects energy stocks to rally if Republicans have a strong showing in the midterms
CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates a near-term rally in energy stocks if Republican candidates perform well in Tuesday's midterm elections and win a majority in at least one chamber of Congress. Oil and gas companies should be among the "biggest winners" if that were to happen, Cramer said Monday...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
