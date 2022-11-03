Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...

18 DAYS AGO