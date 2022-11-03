Read full article on original website
Honest Jo
3d ago
I'm divided on this issue. on one hand if it is true that it's a medical issue that led to mental and physical issues I can understand. however the other side of the coin is, I totally agree with the system taking kids is kidnapping and that the system is broken, and definitely money Plays a huge part in the removal of children. I also have very little respect for our "injustice" system and "judges". If your a kidnapper as a parent then they are kidnappers as the system. I weigh more on the side of the parent then the system. So yeah I'm divided, are you?
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Failed Idaho governor candidate convicted in cold case death of missing Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished decades ago.
Convicted Killer Tells Jury to Sentence Him to Death After They Took 25 Minutes to Find Him Guilty of Murdering Texas Deputy
After representing himself in a losing effort, a convicted murderer told jurors they might as well sentence him to death. Robert Solis, 50, was just found guilty of capital murder for shooting and killing Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, in a September 2019 traffic stop. “Since you believe I’m...
Pedophile who admitted to crime, on trial for kidnapping, dies in custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away […]
Failed Guv Candidate Convicted of Murdering 12-Year-Old Jonelle Matthews
Steve Pankey was convicted on Monday in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Colorado girl Jonelle Matthews. Pankey, who attempted to run for governor of Idaho in 2014 and 2018, was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home after a Christmas concert in December 1984 and was one of the first missing kids to be featured on the back of a milk carton. Her remains were found in July 2019 by oil workers in Weld County. Her cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. Monday’s verdict comes...
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
'Superfly' actor and rapper sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes
Kaalan Walker, 27, was convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was extradited from Louisiana over the weekend and booked in jail. She and her boyfriend are accused of horrific abuse against her own children.
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?
Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury
Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
California baby, teen girl and adults kidnapped, taken to motel in armed robbery, police said
Four people were kidnapped from a California home Thursday at gunpoint, and two victims were beaten by the suspects, police said.
23-year-old Georgia father arrested after accidentally killing his son
According to WSB-TV on Oct. 18, a Dekalb County father was arrested after police said he shot and killed his 2-year-old son on Oct. 9. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as the father, Tyquontae Brunson, told police the shooting was accidental as the gun under his pillow went off and shot his son, Sekani, in the head while he was sleeping with him.
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
Florida 'Killer Clown': Judge rejects defense's bid to release Sheila Keen-Warren pending murder trial
The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous "Killer Clown" case from 1990 has been delayed yet again, but is nearing fruition more than 32 years later.
