Children’s minds are full of curiosity and wonder. Sometimes these incredible minds look at the world in their own way and do mischievous things that no one else would have even thought of. Ashlee Larsen from Melbourne, Australia, is mother to 2-year-old Brooklyn, who is nicknamed "Dennis the Menace." Last month while Larsen was eating supper at a "family-friendly" restaurant, Brooklyn entered a claw machine. “I thought, ‘I haven’t seen him in a couple of minutes, I’m sure he’s probably just in the slide’, but another minute went by and I didn’t see him come out, so I thought I’d better go check on him,” Larsen told 7NEWS. In an adorable video, the toddler is seen grinning ear-to-ear, seeming extremely pleased with himself at the mischief he had engaged in by entering the claw machine.

18 HOURS AGO