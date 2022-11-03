Read full article on original website
German girl, 8, freed after allegedly being locked away for most of life
Prosecutors investigate case of girl said to have been hidden by mother and grandparents in Attendorn
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
I left NYC and moved to Rio de Janeiro – now I live in a huge apartment and can pay my student loans
In 2020, Carla Vianna was sharing a $2,250 studio apartment in New York with her Brazilian partner. She knew it was time to move when she started using her savings to keep up with rent payments. The couple moved to Rio, where their two-bedroom apartment near the beach is half...
Good News Network
Teen Finds a Police Medal on Bottom of River–Tracks Down ‘Heartbroken’ Officer Who’d Been Robbed of it Last Year
A retired police officer who was heartbroken when thieves stole his Exemplary Service Medal last year was stunned when kind strangers tracked him down after they pulled it from a river in a “one-in-a-million” catch. 82-year-old Geoffrey Barron was devastated when burglars entered his home to steal valuables—and...
Mum feared her toddler’s life was ruined after boiling pan fell on him
A mum feared she had ruined her baby’s life when a boiling pan full of vegetables fell on him in her kitchen leaving him horrifically injured.Michelle Whalley, 47, will never forget hearing her toddler son Charlie’s scream, which was so excruciating she thought he had “cut off a limb”, or the nightmare that followed the accident as his organs began shutting down.Now 14, Charlie endured skin graft surgery, nine years of physiotherapy and was left permanently scarred – but has become a budding footballer and has just written the book with his mum which is available at burns units across...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
M25 blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters as disruption intensifies
The M25 is blocked anticlockwise at Junction 31 for Lakeside in Essex because of a demonstration by Just Stop Oil. According to reports, protesters have begun climbing gantries at the M1 junction. Activists shut down sections of the motorway by climbing onto gantries during rush hour just a day ago.A stretch of road between Junctions 6 and 7 in Surrey and the key Junction 25 in Waltham Cross were closed as police dealt with demonstrations on Monday morning.Activists also targeted other locations along the motorway circling Greater London in a call to end all new oil and gas licenses.More follows... Read More M25 brought to a standstill as Just Stop Oil activists scale gantryThe four new driving laws now in force across the UKBox of faeces left outside Tory MP’s office
US News and World Report
Gunmen Kidnap Dozens in Nigeria, at Least 11 Killed, Residents Say
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped at least 80 people and killed 11 others in separate attacks in the northwest, traditional leaders and residents said on Monday, in the latest attacks by armed gangs that have been preying on villages, schools and highways. Zamfara state is one of...
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
US News and World Report
New Zealand Mosque Shooter Files Appeal Against Life Sentence
(Reuters) - A white supremacist who killed 51 Muslim worshippers at mosques in Christchurch in March 2019, the worst mass shooting in New Zealand's history, has filed an appeal against his life sentence, a court spokesperson said on Tuesday. No hearing date has been set at this stage, Chris Abraham,...
US News and World Report
7 Killed After Bus Crashes, Catches Fire in Eastern Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A bus slammed into two trucks and caught fire on Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring 18 others, officials said. The crash occurred on a highway near the town of Tutak, in Agri province in eastern Turkey that borders Iran and Armenia. The cause of the crash was under investigation, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
US News and World Report
Spanish Inquiry Shows Tear Gas Use in Border Tragedy -Lawmaker
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police launched 86 tear gas projectiles to repel migrants trying to break from Morocco into the enclave of Melilla in June, according to a lawmaker taking part in an inquiry into the tragic events that left at least 23 dead. Both Morocco and Spain have denied...
tinyhousetalk.com
Awesome Tiny Cabin Built with a Single Used Shipping Container
The Shiship is a really cool tiny cabin that was designed and built by Repère Boréal in Quebec, Canada. It’s a simple structure made with a single high-cube shipping container and it measures 31′ long x 8′ wide, and 9’6″ tall. On the exterior, you can still see most of the original shipping container with lots of exposed corrugated steel and massive cargo doors at one end. It’s an interesting visual reminder that the shell of this cabin had another life before it was repurposed.
Thieves stole 132 bottles of wine worth $200,000 from a Michelin-starred restaurant by going through an abandoned pharmacy next door in a 'very precise' heist
A Madrid restaurant with two Michelin stars saw 132 bottles of wine, averaging $1,500 each, stolen in a carefully planned heist.
BBC
Eastbourne couple jailed for neglecting children in squalid house
A couple who neglected children in a house filled with litter, rotting food and animal faeces have been jailed. Police were called in June last year to a domestic dispute at a property in Eastbourne, East Sussex, where 35 dogs were found and taken into care. Sussex Police said officers...
Upworthy
Toddler climbs into claw machine covering himself with plush toys and his joy is unmatched
Children’s minds are full of curiosity and wonder. Sometimes these incredible minds look at the world in their own way and do mischievous things that no one else would have even thought of. Ashlee Larsen from Melbourne, Australia, is mother to 2-year-old Brooklyn, who is nicknamed "Dennis the Menace." Last month while Larsen was eating supper at a "family-friendly" restaurant, Brooklyn entered a claw machine. “I thought, ‘I haven’t seen him in a couple of minutes, I’m sure he’s probably just in the slide’, but another minute went by and I didn’t see him come out, so I thought I’d better go check on him,” Larsen told 7NEWS. In an adorable video, the toddler is seen grinning ear-to-ear, seeming extremely pleased with himself at the mischief he had engaged in by entering the claw machine.
US News and World Report
Japan Hosts Multilateral Display of Naval Unity Amid East Asia Tension
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan hosted its first international fleet review for seven years on Sunday with ships from 12 other nations in a show of unity as North Korea fires record numbers of missiles and China increases its pressure on Taiwan. The naval parade in Sagami Bay near Tokyo...
WATCH: Woman Astounded When Hen Hatches Double-Digit Chicks
A farmer was pleasantly surprised when her rare-hen hatched double-digit chicks. Kelsie Moore, a TikToker who has become famous for her many goats, pigs, horses, dogs, and cats, recently shared news about an Ayam Cemani hen she owns. The chicken is a rare breed that hails from Indonesia, and they...
americanmilitarynews.com
Americans held hostage by Amazon tribe
A group of American tourists, in addition to tourists from Switzerland, the U.K., France and Spain, are being held hostage by an indigenous tribe in a remote Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to the BBC, around 70 tourists were traveling on river boats on the Cuninico River when the tribe...
