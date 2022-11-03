Read full article on original website
WNDU
SJC early voting on pace with 2018, the race to watch
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Early voting totals unofficially are within striking distance of the previous midterm numbers from 2018. That’s according to the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office. Right now, close to 22,300 residents have voted absentee in St. Joseph County with more ballots possibly arriving...
WNDU
Reminders ahead of Election Day
(WNDU) - The polls open bright and early Tuesday morning in Michiana!. In Indiana, voting runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You need a government-issued photo I.D., and you need to make sure you’re registered to vote. You can check your registration status and polling place by clicking here.
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Looking at Indiana’s congressional races
INDIANAPOLIS – As voters prepare to go to the polls Tuesday, we’re taking a look at Indiana’s congressional races, often a formality due to the creation of more and more lopsided districts through the years. However, this year at least one of Indiana’s districts appears to be highly competitive:
cbs4indy.com
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
readthereporter.com
Who were Indiana’s first two U.S. Senators?
1811 – The Battle of Tippecanoe was fought at Prophetstown, near the junction of the Wabash and Tippecanoe rivers. Native American forces, led by the Prophet, the brother of Shawnee Chief Tecumseh, attacked United States soldiers led by William Henry Harrison. The battle, which lasted two hours, was a victory for Harrison’s army and broke Tecumseh’s dream of a Native American Confederation.
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
WNDU
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
(WNDU) - More than 19,000 people are still without power in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Strong winds swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory, knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages. More than half of Indiana-Michigan’s outages are those in the South Bend area...
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
abc57.com
2022 Veterans Day events
A number of events are being held across Michiana to honor veterans. Bristol - American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner on November 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the post Veterans get a free meal with proof of service. Community members can enjoy a meal for $10. [more info]
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
the-perspective.org
Michigan could have a blue trifecta for the first time in decades. What would that look like?
The Michigan Senate has been held by Republicans since 1984, but the 2022 election cycle gives Democrats the first real shot in over a decade of being able to flip the chamber, which currently consists of 22 Republicans and 16 Democrats. If Democrats are able to win their fabled trifecta, what would happen?
onekindesign.com
See this spectacular lakeside dream house nestled on Lake Michigan
Wheeler Kearns Architects has designed this modern lakeside dream house for a family of four that is located in St. Joseph, Michigan. Nestled into expansive dune grasses, this dwelling provides sweeping views of Lake Michigan. Residing on the property is a collection of buildings that are clad in weathering materials along with polished black metal windows and doors that bridge traditional with modern.
