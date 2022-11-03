Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
NFL talking heads, insiders stunned as Colts fire Frank Reich, hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
Big news out of Indianapolis on Monday. The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday to take his place as interim coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some reactions around Twitter:. Pro Football Talk:. Jeff...
Ex-Jets coach dresses like Patriots’ Bill Belichick to pay off a bet
And to pay up, he appeared on this week’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show clad in a Patriots sweatshirt and visor to mimic head coach Bill Belichick. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Ryan, the former New York head coach, lost the bet to former Patriots...
Giants’ Xavier McKinney says he’ll miss ‘few weeks’ after hurting hand in freak accident in Mexico (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Late Monday afternoon, the Giants placed Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list. So he must miss at least the next four games. The soonest he can return is Dec. 11, for a Week 14 home game against the Eagles. The Giants don’t have to pay McKinney’s base salary, if they don’t want to, while he is on this list. He makes $76,267 per week.
N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB
PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on Ravens-Saints in Week 9 MNF matchup
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Monday Night Football closes the Week 9 slate in New Orleans and a DraftKings promo code could mean you bet $5 and win...
Colts' hiring of interim Jeff Saturday is already wild. But his success could be a problem for the NFL.
Only minutes into what amounted to the most enthusiastic sales pitch for an interim coach in NFL history, the only person in earshot of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay who was buying the temporary nature of Jeff Saturday's employment was Irsay himself. And that was likely only because Irsay kept making sure to underscore the "interim" tag himself, like a gubernatorial candidate circling back to the spine of his political talking points.
Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury
Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Giants’ game-by-game predictions, Take 2 | Can Brian Daboll lead his team into the postseason?
All right, so my first stab at predicting the outcome of each game on the Giants’ 2022-23 schedule did not go so well. I could argue that I picked them to win five games and they did, but that would be silly since it only took them six games to get there. Instead, I will gag on my humble pie and tip my hat to coach Brian Daboll and his players for providing Giants fans with the most entertaining football they have witnessed in a half decade.
What TV channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on today vs. Rams (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, in an NFL Week 9 NFC matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (10/6/2022) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Jets’ upset of Bills proves Robert Saleh’s team has done more than just ‘close the gap’ in AFC East
In January, after the final game of his first season coaching the Jets, Robert Saleh solemnly admitted the truth about his young team. There was a huge difference between where they wanted to be in the AFC East pecking order, and where they actually stood. “Clearly, we have a long...
NBA: Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24
Panthers bench N.J. native in blowout loss to Bengals
PJ Walker’s time headlining the Carolina Panthers may be coming to a close. Walker was benched after the Panthers were down 35-0 at the half and Baker Mayfield came in to complete 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 loss. It was the first time Mayfield played since Week 5.
NFL insider praises front office for Jets’ turnaround
It’s a good week for Jets fans. The Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 6-3. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is among the most recent people to say good things about the Jets. Here’s...
NFL Week 9 picks: Baltimore Ravens-New Orleans Saints predictions | Monday Night Football
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, head coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens visit running back Alvin Kamara, head coach Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at Caesars Superdome New Orleans, La. is 8:15 p.m. ET on...
Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton
While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
What TV channel is Arizona Cardinals game on today vs. Seahawks (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
What TV channel is Cincinnati Bengals game on today vs. Carolina Panthers? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback P.J. Walker, meet the Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the...
Jets stun Bills, prove they’re legit playoff contenders by confusing Josh Allen (PHOTOS)
The New York Jets head into their bye week with an impressive 6-3 record after upsetting the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets remain on track to make their first playoff appearance since 2011 and are firmly in the mix for their first division title since 2002.
