Houston, TX

NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Giants’ Xavier McKinney says he’ll miss ‘few weeks’ after hurting hand in freak accident in Mexico (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Late Monday afternoon, the Giants placed Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list. So he must miss at least the next four games. The soonest he can return is Dec. 11, for a Week 14 home game against the Eagles. The Giants don’t have to pay McKinney’s base salary, if they don’t want to, while he is on this list. He makes $76,267 per week.
NJ.com

N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB

PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
ELIZABETH, NJ
WSB Radio

Colts' hiring of interim Jeff Saturday is already wild. But his success could be a problem for the NFL.

Only minutes into what amounted to the most enthusiastic sales pitch for an interim coach in NFL history, the only person in earshot of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay who was buying the temporary nature of Jeff Saturday's employment was Irsay himself. And that was likely only because Irsay kept making sure to underscore the "interim" tag himself, like a gubernatorial candidate circling back to the spine of his political talking points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury

Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

Giants’ game-by-game predictions, Take 2 | Can Brian Daboll lead his team into the postseason?

All right, so my first stab at predicting the outcome of each game on the Giants’ 2022-23 schedule did not go so well. I could argue that I picked them to win five games and they did, but that would be silly since it only took them six games to get there. Instead, I will gag on my humble pie and tip my hat to coach Brian Daboll and his players for providing Giants fans with the most entertaining football they have witnessed in a half decade.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

Panthers bench N.J. native in blowout loss to Bengals

PJ Walker’s time headlining the Carolina Panthers may be coming to a close. Walker was benched after the Panthers were down 35-0 at the half and Baker Mayfield came in to complete 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 loss. It was the first time Mayfield played since Week 5.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

NFL insider praises front office for Jets’ turnaround

It’s a good week for Jets fans. The Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 6-3. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is among the most recent people to say good things about the Jets. Here’s...
NJ.com

Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton

While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
NEWTON, NJ
