New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford School Bus Crash Injures Seven

NEW BEDFORD — Six students and a bus driver have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in the North End on Thursday afternoon. New Bedford police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola said the incident took place at around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.”  The victim was […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Tiverton police say scammers falsely told woman they kidnapped her child

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Providence, Tiverton and Dighton are warning parents about a phone scam targeting their child. Tiverton police said one woman in town received the terrifying call last Friday just after noon. “Basically the child was kidnapped from the Walgreens because the child had witnessed...
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen car

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for carjacking were arrested in Rhode Island late last week. Rhode Island State Police said that troopers responded to a single-car crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 95 in Hopkinton. Police said they learned that the car...
HOPKINTON, RI
whdh.com

Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene

Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Salon 20 Run Entirely by Students Opens 11/9 in New Bedford

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School is ready to unveil its brand new salon that will be open to the public on Wednesday, November 9th. Salon 20 will be the new cosmetology shop for juniors and seniors of GNBRVT, where they will put down their pencils and pick up their scissors for a hands-on learning experience.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA

