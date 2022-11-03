Read full article on original website
Utility truck rolls over in New Bedford, driver facing charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after a two-car crash that led to a utility truck rolling over in New Bedford Monday. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on the ramp from Route 195 east to Route 140 north in New Bedford. An ABC 6...
Man target of drug investigation causes deadly crash in Taunton, state police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man that was a subject into a Massachusetts State Police drugs investigation has been arrested after a deadly crash in Taunton Monday. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, has been charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. State police said...
Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
Woman facing charges in connection with deadly stabbing on Cape Cod
HARWICH, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred on Cape Cod on Monday morning. Aneka K. Brown, 35, is slated to be arraigned in Orleans District Court on charges including manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
New Bedford School Bus Crash Injures Seven
NEW BEDFORD — Six students and a bus driver have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in the North End on Thursday afternoon. New Bedford police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola said the incident took place at around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.” The victim was […]
Fire, State, and local police respond after two found unresponsive after serious crash on Route 140
Two people were found unresponsive after a serious crash on Route 140 Friday evening. According to the Fire Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Lakeville Fire was dispatched to a crash on Route 140 south, south of Myricks. The initial report stated that a tractor-trailer had gone off the road, with...
Tiverton police say scammers falsely told woman they kidnapped her child
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Providence, Tiverton and Dighton are warning parents about a phone scam targeting their child. Tiverton police said one woman in town received the terrifying call last Friday just after noon. “Basically the child was kidnapped from the Walgreens because the child had witnessed...
Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
Swansea crash: Ethan Kielec, 17, dies after car hits hydrant and pole
Police have identified the 17-year-old Swansea boy who died after his car went off the road and struck both a fire hydrant and utility pole late Friday, according to authorities. The driver, identified as Ethan Kielec, was operating a Ford Fusion around 11:20 p.m. when it left the roadway and...
Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen car
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for carjacking were arrested in Rhode Island late last week. Rhode Island State Police said that troopers responded to a single-car crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 95 in Hopkinton. Police said they learned that the car...
Tiverton woman injured, arrested, released on bail after crash involving vehicles, telephone pole
A Tiverton woman was injured and arrested after a multi-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. According to Tiverton Police, just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire personnel responded to the area of 423 Stafford Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a downed...
Police: Officer seriously injured in Fall River hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver who hit and seriously injured a Fall River officer Friday evening.
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
Massachusetts woman wanted on assaulting ambulance personnel out of Fall River, arrested for allegedly assaulting police
TEWKSBURY – Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports that the Tewksbury Police Department arrested and charged a woman who allegedly assaulted several officers who were attempting to arrest her on a warrant. On Thursday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Tewksbury Police received a call from a woman who reported being lost....
Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene
Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
Salon 20 Run Entirely by Students Opens 11/9 in New Bedford
Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School is ready to unveil its brand new salon that will be open to the public on Wednesday, November 9th. Salon 20 will be the new cosmetology shop for juniors and seniors of GNBRVT, where they will put down their pencils and pick up their scissors for a hands-on learning experience.
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over a guardrail in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Warwick early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near exit 24B. This is a developing story, information will be updated once it becomes available.
Brockton rollover kills one, injures another
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
