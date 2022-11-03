ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogaliving.com

Annie Berdar, Supporter of the South End Children’s Cafe

This story is part of a larger feature on 10 do-gooders from Saratoga and the rest of the Capital Region. To meet the other nine honorees and purchase tickets for annual fundraising event, visit our Capital Region Gives Back event page. While BARE Blends cofounder Annie Berdar serves smoothies and...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany

The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

11/07/2022: Unseasonable warmth finale

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Wow, what a weekend! Three new records were set in Albany. The record high is safe today. But if we spike to at least 70°, this would be the first time that Albany has strung together four-70 degree days in a row in November.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
ALTAMONT, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Medical Practice in 19th Century Schenectady

We can however, glean some insight into this period from old newspapers, a wonderful book on the 134th NY Volunteer Infantry, minutes of the Schenectady Common Council, and old stories from the Efner Center and the Schenectady County Historical Society library. Many 19th century Americans never visited physicians. When they...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy