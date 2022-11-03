Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
saratogaliving.com
Annie Berdar, Supporter of the South End Children’s Cafe
This story is part of a larger feature on 10 do-gooders from Saratoga and the rest of the Capital Region. To meet the other nine honorees and purchase tickets for annual fundraising event, visit our Capital Region Gives Back event page. While BARE Blends cofounder Annie Berdar serves smoothies and...
WNYT
Schenectady plans to bring back Illuminocity holiday lighting experience
The city of Schenectady plans to shine bright again this holiday season. The city will reveal plans for the second annual Illuminocity holiday lighting promotion next week. It’s a partnership between business owners and nonprofits. There will be decorating contests. The public and a panel of judges will select...
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
These 3 Upstate NY Metros Best Winter Holiday Destinations in US
Living in Upstate New York has its benefits, especially during the winter months. A new study was done that ranks the best cities in the United States for winter holiday destinations. Three in Upstate New York finished in the top fifty. What Were the Criteria of the Study?. According to...
WRGB
Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany
The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
53rd Annual Holiday Parade announcements coming soon
Major announcements regarding the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade will be made on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park.
Concerned for the Hungry hosts food basket drive
The 43rd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at Keane Elementary School from November 16 though 21. The basket drive provides food for families that last the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
WRGB
Albany City School working to recover from potential cybersecurity threat
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany City Schools district says it is working to recover from what they are calling a potential cybersecurity threat over the weekend. On Monday the district put out an alert, informing parents and students that the internet was down. They say the phone system...
NEWS10 ABC
11/07/2022: Unseasonable warmth finale
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Wow, what a weekend! Three new records were set in Albany. The record high is safe today. But if we spike to at least 70°, this would be the first time that Albany has strung together four-70 degree days in a row in November.
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses.
Local fire departments, EMS save animals from fire
Multiple fire departments and EMS services responded to a structure fire in Menands around 7 a.m. on Sunday.
518 Donuts celebrates new location with grand opening
518 Donuts a local donut shop is celebrating the grand opening of its Troy location on November 12. This is the second location for 518 Donuts.
How many people voted early in the Capital Region?
Early voting for the general election coming up on Tuesday officially ended on November 6. The election includes several races in New York’s Capital Region, as well as notable races in Vermont and Massachusetts.
newyorkalmanack.com
Medical Practice in 19th Century Schenectady
We can however, glean some insight into this period from old newspapers, a wonderful book on the 134th NY Volunteer Infantry, minutes of the Schenectady Common Council, and old stories from the Efner Center and the Schenectady County Historical Society library. Many 19th century Americans never visited physicians. When they...
Queensbury, New York Tree Will Light Up Rockefeller Center This Holiday Season
Lake George is a top destination for many Hudson Valley families year-round. You might have passed the future Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in your recent travels and didn't even know it. LIVE! From NY It's The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2022. Rockefeller Center announced on Facebook on Tuesday, November 1st,...
11/6/2022: Clouds, crazy warmth, maybe a shower
More off the charts November warmth today! This morning, Albany didn't go lower than 67 degrees. For perspective, the average afternoon high this time of year is in the low 50's. We're between high pressure off the coast and an approaching front.
The City School District of Albany elects interim superintendent
The City School District of Albany has elected John Yagielski as their interim superintendent, following the retirement of Superintendent Kaweeda Adams, which she announced on October 11.
