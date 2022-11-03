Read full article on original website
Walter J. Baird MS student charged after concerning messages circulating on Snapchat
LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Special School District parents pulled their kids out of school Monday after a concerning message was circulating on Snapchat over the weekend. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 a 7th grade boy now faces a felony charge after he allegedly sent a fabricated message. The message claimed that another […]
FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment course
His is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee State University. FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment …. his is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee...
Student charged accused of social media threat in Lebanon
A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. Student charged accused of social media threat in …. A Wilson County 7th grader is facing charges, accused of sharing a "concerning" message on Snapchat. 2022 ASCAP Country Music Awards. Powerball results delayed. Gov....
Inmate found dead at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center
An inmate was found dead Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
7th grader charged in connection with alleged threat made to Lebanon Special School District
A 7th grader has been charged after investigators say they were able to connect the student with a "concerning post" made on Snapchat over the weekend.
Future of historic house in question
There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic Hancock House, which was a bed and breakfast for the last few years. A fire damaged the home last year and was up for discussion during a recent council meeting. Future of historic house in question. There's an uncertain future for Gallatin's historic...
Nashville man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia, 20, of Nashville, was found unresponsive while detention deputies were doing...
Meet Miss Boston our spotlight pup at Maury County Animal Services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meet this week’s adoptable pets featured on Local On 2! This week, we’re spotlighting the Maury County Animal Shelter and today’s spotlight goes to Miss Boston!. Miss Boston was an owner surrender sadly, as her previous owner had to be hospitalized and...
DA’s part-time, $75,000/year employee pockets money with little evidence of work
That man works for Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. Funk insists it's all on the up-and-up.
Bond revoked for former Smith County coach
The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
Murfreesboro family living in fear after home shot up four times
A Murfreesboro grandmother and grandson said they are living in fear as their home has been shot up on four separate occasions. Police are seeking suspects and have ordered saturation patrols.
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 was closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. 200 American flags to honor veterans. Wilson Warrior Group puts together display to honor veterans. Burial mix-up mystery.
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over. The 19-year-old was reportedly found safe on Friday.
UPDATE: Warren County Forest Fire Reignites - Arrest Made in Original Fire
(WARREN COUNTY, TENN.) UPDATED - A forest fire in nearby Warren County reignited this past week. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr advised that the fire that originally started on October 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, re-ignited on Friday, November 4, 2022.
18-year-old identified in deadly shooting on Scruggs Lane
Police have identified an 18-year-old who was killed last Friday in a shooting at an apartment complex on Scruggs Lane.
Jelly Roll Announces Massive Donation for Incarcerated Nashville Youth
Country music artist Jelly Roll loves his hometown of Nashville so much that he’s giving back to the community in a big way. One way that he’s doing it right now is to help incarcerated youth find a better way. The Tennesseean reports that Jelly Roll has plans to donate $250,000 in a partnership with the non-profit Impact Youth Outreach. The donation will go toward constructing a recording studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s a place Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spent some time in his own youth.
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road. Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads …. A family with...
