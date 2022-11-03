ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Field hockey: McCrae leads No. 5 Shore’s offensive onslaught in North 1 semis win over Newton

While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Shore cruise to yet another sectional finals appearance, the expectation of it doesn’t make it any less impressive. Shore, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, entered its North Jersey, Group 1 semifinal against fifth-seeded as the overwhelming favorite, and lived up to their billing and more by taking a 7-1 victory over fifth-seeded Newton to move to its 13th straight sectional final.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions

The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra

Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

With season set to start, injuries are depleting Seton Hall’s frontcourt

With the new season set to start on Wednesday, Injuries to two players will deplete Seton Hall’s frontcourt. Graduate student forward Alexis Yetna (knee) and redshirt senior Abdou Ndiaye (knee) are both out indefinitely, as is freshman guard JaQuan Harris (knee), who may end up red-shirting.
NJ.com

See the Ridgewood High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Ridgewood High School marching band performed as the Ridgewood Maroons took on West Orange. With the season in full swing...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB

PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

See the Irvington High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Irvington High School marching band performed as the Irvington Blue Knights took on Sayreville. With the season in full swing...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy