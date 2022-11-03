Newport Restaurant Week returns with flavors of fall
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport Restaurant Week is back, with fall dishes from more than 50 restaurants around the East Bay.
The event runs from Nov. 4 through Nov. 13 and features all types of farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes, according to organizers.
This fall, organizers are partnering with JPT Film + Event Center to host the Foodie Film Festival alongside Newport Restaurant Week. In addition to being able to try a specialized fall dish at a special price, patrons can also enjoy food-focused films .
“The JPT Film + Event Center will be offering a unique mix of 12 films from new pre-release offerings like “The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F. K. FIsher” or “Love Charlie: The Rise & Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter” to food classics like “Babette’s Feast” or “Big Night” to family-friendly films like “Ratatouille,” JPT Film + Event Center owner and president Kathy Staab said.
Visit the Newport Restaurant Week website for a full list of participating restaurants and events.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0