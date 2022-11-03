Read full article on original website
First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web
A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
police1.com
Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot
NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey
MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Passenger killed after tire crashes through windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
90 days suspension for 2 N.J. cops is a slap on the wrist when a man is still missing. | Calavia-Robertson
I’m still trying to figure this one out so I’m gonna need you to help me do the math: 2 Paterson police officers, 10 departmental policy violations, and two 90-day suspensions — thankfully, without pay, which I have to say right now, is the only part of the equation that makes sense to me.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Woman, 18, found dead in N.J.
An 18-year-old woman was found dead in East Windsor on Monday morning. Julia McDaid, of East Windsor, was located at Bear Brook just off Oak Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m, East Windsor police said in a statement. McDaid’s death is not considered suspicious though the circumstances remain unclear, police...
Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner
With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
Suspected car thief released from jail – Monmouth County, NJ, Sheriff is livid
A judge has released a suspected car thief that investigators say led police on a dangerous chase in Monmouth County, and Sheriff Shaun Golden is furious about it. "It’s outrageous that, after spending two weeks in jail, the net result for this offender is released on supervision, all due to a broken bail reform system," Golden wrote on his department's Facebook page.
Oddball NJ governors: The strangest of the strange
As New Jersey residents head to the polls, Congressional races top the ballot in New Jersey this year. We won’t elect a new Garden State governor until 2025, but it’s worth a look back at some of the history of the office. The closest race for governor was...
