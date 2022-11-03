ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

WIS-TV

RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
HOPKINS, SC
WLTX.com

Final wish honored: Elgin Lights shine one more time

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community said farewell Saturday night to Paul Towns Jr., a man well known for the event he created to light up the community for a good cause. Towns' battle with cancer ended back in mid-September. "One thing that my dad ever gave us was...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Young boy in Cayce brings joy to city sanitation workers

CAYCE, S.C. — A little boy living in Cayce is bringing joy to the city's sanitation workers. Meet Luke! He's a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome. "When I got the diagnosis pregnant, it was scary and you just don't know and comprehend it, but then he comes and it's a love like you've just never experienced," Lacey Thompson, Luke's mom said.
CAYCE, SC
wfxg.com

Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Crawford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crawford is a 2-year-old Miniature Poodle mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Pawmetto Lifeline rescued Crawford from a local municipal shelter. He was heavily matted and his fur had grown so long you could barely see him under all of it. We even found a fishing hook matted into his fur when we groomed him!
COLUMBIA, SC
KRMG

South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
LAMAR, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
COLUMBIA, SC

