Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
WIS-TV
RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
WLTX.com
Final wish honored: Elgin Lights shine one more time
ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community said farewell Saturday night to Paul Towns Jr., a man well known for the event he created to light up the community for a good cause. Towns' battle with cancer ended back in mid-September. "One thing that my dad ever gave us was...
Young boy in Cayce brings joy to city sanitation workers
CAYCE, S.C. — A little boy living in Cayce is bringing joy to the city's sanitation workers. Meet Luke! He's a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome. "When I got the diagnosis pregnant, it was scary and you just don't know and comprehend it, but then he comes and it's a love like you've just never experienced," Lacey Thompson, Luke's mom said.
wach.com
Family and friends question death of woman at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC — Days, after a young woman died on the job at the PepsiCo Bottling Warehouse in Columbia, family, and friends, want to know why Robyn Lockett died while she was operating a forklift they claim she didn’t have a license for. Twenty-one-year-old Robyn Lockett was adored...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged for attempting to bring smoke grenades, knives on plane, say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements. Authorities say 51 year-old David Lee Angell has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court. According to an FBI special agent, Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before trying to board...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Crawford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crawford is a 2-year-old Miniature Poodle mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Pawmetto Lifeline rescued Crawford from a local municipal shelter. He was heavily matted and his fur had grown so long you could barely see him under all of it. We even found a fishing hook matted into his fur when we groomed him!
Cheraw tribe of Sumter visits Wilder Elementary School for Native American Heritage Month
SUMTER, S.C. — It’s Native American History Month and the Cheraw tribe is celebrating in Sumter. Members of the tribe visited Wilder Elementary School on Monday where they taught students about their history. "It means a whole lot to me," Sumter Cheraw Chief Ralph Oxendine shared about his...
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw County: two individuals who died in motorcycle crash identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the two people who died after a motorcycle crash last night. Randy Carter, 50, was driving his motorcycle on Smyrna Road around 7 p.m. with passenger Tami Brown, 51, when they crashed into a SUV that was backing out of a private driveway.
South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
abccolumbia.com
Man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia remains in jail on $150K bond
Franklin has been charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, say police. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours and pointing a gun at relatives. He is prohibited from going back to the neighborhood, say authorities.
wpde.com
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar
LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of what investigators are calling random acts of violence at an area convenience store. Richland County Sheriff's Department authorities said the attacks happened on Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive. The first was caught on video and shows a man in a red baseball cap approaching a victim as he leaves the store. The sheriff's department said the two exchanged words but then the man in the cap hit the victim as he walked away - all while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.
WIS-TV
Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
New 'All That We Carry' art exhibit aims to share experiences of Black men and women
SUMTER, S.C. — A new earth-based art exhibit at the Sumter County Gallery of Art aims to represent the experiences of Black men and women from all over the United States. A quilter herself, Sumter resident Noreen Wall visited the gallery to see the creations. "When I got here,...
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
WIS-TV
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
The Town of Elgin receives $5,000 following continuous earthquakes
ELGIN, S.C. — The Town of Elgin has been shaking for several months, as over eighty earthquakes have rattled the town since December. None of the earthquakes have been severe enough to provide noticeable damage, but Duke Energy granted the town $5,000 following endless uncertainty about the earthquakes. Now,...
Comments / 2