ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Roaring Fork Valley news media band together to better cover the Hispanic community

By Kristen Mohammadi, Aspen Times
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Single materials ban might be a solution to save room at the Glenwood Springs landfill

Glenwood Springs may ban certain types of materials at the city’s South Canyon Landfill that can be recycled or composted, in order to extend the life of the landfill. “It’s basically items brought to the landfill that we know can be recycled, composted and brought in in an inefficient and environmentally friendly way,” city Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The Longevity Project: Road to independence after permanent brain injury paved in support systems

Editor’s note: This is the fourth and final article in a weekly series The Longevity Project, a collaboration between The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. Kara Brouhard’s dog, Tucker, instantly greets her guests with a wagging tail when they enter her home, festive Halloween decorations covering...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly: Blue winged olives are the main attraction now on local rivers

Now that we have some cool weather under our belts here in the Roaring Fork Valley, the fishing will begin to change yet again. The fish notice these annual cycles and their feeding patterns, behaviors and diet are starting to adjust. So must we as fly fishers. Over the next...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Independence Pass officially closed for the season

Motorists can no longer depend on Independence Pass to shave off some time on their drive to Denver. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that the pass is officially closed for the season after this week’s snowstorm. The scenic stretch of Highway 82, which connects Aspen to Twin...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Volleyball seasons end at regionals for Garfield County high school teams

The regional round of the Colorado High School Activities Association state volleyball tournament on Saturday saw one match win among three Garfield County teams that were represented, Roaring Fork, but the weekend marked the end of the line for all three teams. Playing at the Class 4A Region 3 tournament...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt goes to the air in playoff win over Woodland Park, eyes Eaton in next round

Calling it an air raid offense might be a stretch, but the Longhorns had little hesitancy letting Kade Schneider cut loose in the passing game. The senior quarterback led the Basalt High School football team’s offense to a huge afternoon in a 45-24 first-round playoff win Saturday over visiting Woodland Park on the BHS field.
BASALT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy