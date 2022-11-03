Roaring Fork Valley news media band together to better cover the Hispanic community

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carbondale Community School interns interview Mayor Godes and local rock shop owner Patti ‘Rockstar’
Students from Carbondale Community School, Keeley Riley and Madeline Lucks, had the opportunity to shadow the Glenwood Springs Post Independent as interns for a few days, and the newspaper staff made sure to feed them straight to the wolves. Riley spent the majority of the week with the newspaper staff,...
Monday Biz briefs: New WRNF deputy, women’s forum coming, BOCC supports trades education
The White River National Forest recently announced Heather Noel as its new Deputy Forest Supervisor. Noel comes to the White River from the Angeles National Forest in southern California, where she was the Deputy Forest Supervisor. “Heather is a great fit for the White River. She brings diverse experience in...
Single materials ban might be a solution to save room at the Glenwood Springs landfill
Glenwood Springs may ban certain types of materials at the city’s South Canyon Landfill that can be recycled or composted, in order to extend the life of the landfill. “It’s basically items brought to the landfill that we know can be recycled, composted and brought in in an inefficient and environmentally friendly way,” city Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said.
The Longevity Project: Road to independence after permanent brain injury paved in support systems
Editor’s note: This is the fourth and final article in a weekly series The Longevity Project, a collaboration between The Aspen Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. Kara Brouhard’s dog, Tucker, instantly greets her guests with a wagging tail when they enter her home, festive Halloween decorations covering...
On the Fly: Blue winged olives are the main attraction now on local rivers
Now that we have some cool weather under our belts here in the Roaring Fork Valley, the fishing will begin to change yet again. The fish notice these annual cycles and their feeding patterns, behaviors and diet are starting to adjust. So must we as fly fishers. Over the next...
Independence Pass officially closed for the season
Motorists can no longer depend on Independence Pass to shave off some time on their drive to Denver. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that the pass is officially closed for the season after this week’s snowstorm. The scenic stretch of Highway 82, which connects Aspen to Twin...
Volleyball seasons end at regionals for Garfield County high school teams
The regional round of the Colorado High School Activities Association state volleyball tournament on Saturday saw one match win among three Garfield County teams that were represented, Roaring Fork, but the weekend marked the end of the line for all three teams. Playing at the Class 4A Region 3 tournament...
Rifle football pulls off postseason upset against Florence; Glenwood drops season finale to Palisade, misses playoffs
In stunning fashion, Rifle football pulled off a 14-7 Class 2A postseason upset against Florence on the road Saturday. “This tells us we have a resilient bunch that’s just starting to figure it out,” Bears head coach Ryan Whittington said. “We’re just growing and learning.”. Having...
Basalt goes to the air in playoff win over Woodland Park, eyes Eaton in next round
Calling it an air raid offense might be a stretch, but the Longhorns had little hesitancy letting Kade Schneider cut loose in the passing game. The senior quarterback led the Basalt High School football team’s offense to a huge afternoon in a 45-24 first-round playoff win Saturday over visiting Woodland Park on the BHS field.
Coal Ridge soccer punches ticket to 3A semifinals via Centeno overtime header; Roaring Fork bows out in Fort Collins
Coal Ridge soccer was trailing Middle Park 3-2 with 9 minutes and 24 seconds left. Kicking a gorgeous volley from 20 yards out, Titans junior Alexis Serna buried it in the back of the goal. “That was a beautiful ball,” Titans head coach Michael Mikalakis said of Serna’s goal. “It...
