ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime surprised by Rune’s rise: “He exposed my weaknesses”

It was always going to take something special to end Felix Auger-Aliassime‘s winning streak of 16 matches – including three titles in three weeks – and Holger Rune found it at the Paris Masters on Saturday. The 19-year-old Dane was aggressive throughout and never allowed the Canadian...
The Independent

‘Self doubt is always lurking’: Prince William talks mental health with Harry Kane

The Prince of Wales has discussed mental health and his first football memories in a new video with England men’s football captain Harry Kane, and England player Declan Rice.In a special episode of COPA90’s Game of 5’s show, Prince William sat down with Kane, Rice and presenter Kelvyn Quagraine to talk about the extreme pressures of playing football on the world stage ahead of the 2022 Men’s Football World Cup which will be held in Qatar later this month.When asked about his earliest football memories, William revealed that he was a defender at school and was “stuck in the back...
daystech.org

Sacked Twitter employee wins over Internet

A 25-year-old man, who was let go as a part of Elon Musk’s big layoffs after the Tesla CEO acquired Twitter, has shared a healthful social media publish. A 25-year-old man has proved that being fired from a job doesn’t all the time have to finish on bitter phrases after he was sacked as a part of the mass layoffs by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, following his acquisition of the micro-blogging web site.
tennismajors.com

“He reminds me of my younger self”: Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season

There will be no “Djokodal”. No world No 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourselves the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.
protocol.com

The singular cruelty of the Twitter layoffs

Nearly three years into a pandemic and several months into an economic downturn, corporate layoffs have all started to borrow from the same flawed playbook: the earnest, if impersonal layoffs over Zoom. The blog posts, written by CEOs, who claim to be heartbroken by their decisions. The cringey crying CEO videos.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy