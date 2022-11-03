Read full article on original website
Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
How the Upcoming Rainstorm Could Impact Farms in San Diego County
Much of San Diego County will receive at least a half an inch of rain this week. The rain comes as parts of San Diego County are in varying degrees of a drought. “A drought is really negative because most wells like mine, if you don’t have that water to recharge the aquifer, well either can go dry or you have a lot less water, so you need that recharge water coming into the ground to supply your well and keep soil moisture,” Hillcrest Farmers Market Manager Mark Larson said.
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
San Diego Man Kicked Out of Supermarket, Rams SUV Into Storefront
A man was booted out of a University City supermarket Sunday evening, then came back 20 minutes later, rammed his SUV into the storefront and drove off, according to witnesses, San Diego police said. The incident occurred at the Vons store at 7788 Regents Rd., according to San Diego Police...
$1.1 Million-Plus Powerball Ticket Sold in Encinitas
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a Rite Aid in Encinitas and is worth $1,120,390, the California Lottery announced Sunday. There were two other tickets sold in California with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number...
San Diego Man Who Spied for China Sentenced to 20 Months
A San Diego civilian defense contractor who pleaded guilty to accepting money from Chinese government representatives in exchange for providing aviation-related information from his American defense contractor employers was sentenced Monday to 20 months in prison. Shapour Moinian, 67, handed over information "related to multiple types of aircraft designed and/or...
Pilot Who Died in Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa Is ID'd
Officials with the county medical examiner's office released the identity of a 46-year-old man killed over the weekend when his small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials...
The Last Hours in the Race for Chula Vista Mayor
They’ve squared off in debates. Their flyers are in thousands of mailboxes. They’ve done countless interviews. The race for Chula Vista Mayor between Councilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar is almost over. Campa-Najjar spent part of his Monday morning at a rally with fellow Democrats in Chula Vista.
San Diego Weather Today: Dry Weekend, Then Pacific Storm Moves In
Scattered clouds continued to stream across San Diego County Saturday morning, with tranquil weather on tap for Saturday, but a storm system could bring widespread precipitation starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. Another chilly morning occurred Saturday with lows bottoming out nearly 10 degrees below seasonal norms for...
Man Arrested on Faulty Warrant Beaten to Death in San Diego Jail Hours Before Release: Lawsuit
The family of a man who was beaten to death by another inmate last year at the San Diego Central Jail has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and its sheriff and probation departments. Relatives of 38-year-old Dominique McCoy allege he was arrested due to a wrongfully issued warrant,...
Weather: Pacific Storm to Bring Widespread Rain, Gusty Winds in San Diego County
Following a tranquil weekend, a Pacific storm is set to descend on San Diego County on Monday, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds through the middle of the week. Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night, according to the...
San Diego State to the Pac-12 Talk Picking Up Steam
It's been rumored for months (perhaps years). Now it may finally be happening. San Diego State is expected to leave the Mountain West Conference and join the Pac-12 Conference. On his national radio show on Monday, Dan Patrick said he's been told an announcement could come as early as this week. SDSU is not ready to make anything official. Yet.
Small Plane Crash Reported at Montgomery Field, One Person Injured
One person was injured after a small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon, San Diego Fire-Rescue said. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. Fire officials said one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No one on the ground was injured and no fire or explosion was reported at the time of the crash, SDFD said.
Police Investigate Shooting Death of Man in East Village
A man in his 40s was shot in the head Saturday and declared dead in a street in the East Village neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to the 1600 block of K Street at 5:36 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. The officers...
